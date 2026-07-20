Lamont Bros. Design & Construction Wins Two 2026 National NARI Remodeler of the Year Awards

Portland Design-Build Remodeling Firm Earns National Recognition for Luxury Bathroom and Basement Remodeling Projects

Every material choice, every finish, every color was a conversation with the homeowners, and that process is what brought this bathroom together. ” — Juli Cone - Design Coordinator at Lamont Bros. Design & Construction

WEST LINN, OR, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lamont Bros. Design & Construction has won two 2026 National Remodeler of the Year (RotY) Awards from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), one of the remodeling industry's highest honors.The Portland-area design-build remodeling firm received national awards in the Residential Bath $100,000 to $150,000 category and the Residential Basement Under $100,000 category.NARI announced the national winners on April 23, 2026, during its Evening of Excellence celebration in Tempe, Arizona. This year's competition recognized 40 national winners selected from 159 Regional Remodeler of the Year Award recipients representing more than $138 million in remodeling projects across the United States. Both Lamont Bros. projects first earned Regional RotY Awards in NARI Region 6 before advancing to the national competition. Award-Winning Portland Bathroom Remodel Centers on a Custom Teak Soaking TubThe award-winning bathroom remodel, located in Portland, was designed around an imported teak Japanese soaking tub that the homeowners selected before the design process began.Because the handcrafted tub could not be installed as a conventional plumbing fixture, the design team classified it as an accessory fixture and engineered a concealed drainage system that allows the tub to free-drain into the adjacent shower through a linear shadow drain.The sloped shower floor presented another engineering challenge. Working with a local metal fabricator, the team designed custom steel feet that keep the tub perfectly level while elevating it above the shower floor.Natural materials define the rest of the space, including a cedar plank ceiling, grain-matched teak cabinetry, leathered Dekton countertops, and Marmoleum flooring chosen for its warm feel underfoot and sustainable composition.To honor the homeowners' commitment to sustainability, the team preserved and incorporated several original features that remained in excellent condition, including the oversized vanity mirror and the home's distinctive push-button light switches. Award-Winning Basement Remodel Creates a Flexible Space for a Growing FamilyThe second national award recognized a basement remodel in Portland's West Portland Park neighborhood that transformed an underused lower-level living room into a flexible family space designed around the homeowners' young son.The layout easily transitions between an active play area, an art studio, and an occasional guest room while staying within the family's budget.Its centerpiece is a professional-grade climbing wall with interchangeable climbing holds. Ceiling-mounted hooks support hammocks, rope ladders, and swings that can be swapped out as interests change, while a custom-built wall unit combines an art desk, toy and game storage, and a concealed Murphy bed for overnight guests.The finished basement has since become a neighborhood gathering place, regularly welcoming children from surrounding homes.About Lamont Bros. Design & ConstructionFounded in 2008 by brothers David Patrick and Joseph Patrick, Lamont Bros. Design & Construction is an award-winning luxury design-build remodeling company serving homeowners throughout the Portland metropolitan area and Southwest Washington.The company specializes in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, whole-home remodeling, home additions, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), basement remodeling, and insurance restoration. Lamont Bros.' office and design showroom are located at 18675 Willamette Drive, West Linn, Oregon 97068.

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