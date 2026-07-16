Pickens County Invites Community to Grand Opening of Emergency Readiness Center

Pickens County will celebrate the completion of its new Emergency Readiness Center with a public grand opening and open house on Thursday, July 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. The facility is located behind the Pickens County Administration Building at 224 McDaniel Avenue in Pickens.

The community is invited to tour the state-of-the-art facility, meet the emergency services professionals who will work there and learn how the center will strengthen emergency preparedness and response throughout the county.

The 32,000-square-foot Emergency Readiness Center brings together several critical public safety functions under one roof, including EMS administration, training and logistics, E-911 operations and telecommunications. It is designed to improve collaboration, enhance operational efficiency and support emergency response across the county.

The center includes a modern communications center, dedicated training and meeting spaces, secure work areas for telecommunications personnel and climate-controlled storage for emergency response equipment and vehicles. It also houses critical emergency management assets, including the county’s Mobile Command Post, emergency rehabilitation unit, portable light tower and backup generators to support disaster response.

Designed by McMillan, Pazdan & Smith and constructed by M.B. Kahn, the Emergency Readiness Center was built to support the county’s current needs while providing flexibility for future growth. This project was funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

“This facility represents an investment not only in our emergency responders, but in every resident of Pickens County,” said Councilman Chris Bowers. “By bringing these essential operations together in one location, we are strengthening our ability to prepare for emergencies, coordinate response and serve our community for decades to come.”

The public open house will begin at 4 p.m., with self-guided tours offered until 6 p.m.