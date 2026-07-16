Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle Wednesday Morning With Infant Inside

Quick work by Midtown Hills Precinct officers led to today’s arrest of Joshua Melton, 43, after he stole a woman’s vehicle this morning with her 1-year-old child in the backseat. The woman was making a food delivery on 21st Avenue South near Scarritt Place when she left her car running with the child inside.

Officers flooded the area and quickly located her vehicle nearby with her infant, who was unharmed. The suspect fled prior to police arrival.

Midtown officers located Melton a short time after on Lyle Avenue wearing the same clothes as he was seen in on surveillance footage. He reported he did not know there was a child in the car when he stole it.

Melton was charged with vehicle theft and child neglect. He is currently jailed on $36,000 bond.

