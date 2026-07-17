INNOCOS Returns to Zurich as Longevity Forces a Reckoning Across Beauty, Wellness and Consumer Brands

INNOCOS events INNOCOS events Beauty & Longevity CHOICE Awards

The flagship summit convenes leaders to address the questions the industry can no longer avoid: proof, trust, diagnostics & the rise of the clinic as a channel.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCOS today announced the programme for the INNOCOS Summit Zurich 2026: Longevity in Beauty, Wellness & Across Consumer Brands, taking place September 9–11, 2026 at the Five Zurich Hotel. Three days built for the founders, executives, investors and clinicians constructing the next chapter of longevity-driven beauty and wellness, where science, commerce and culture converge.

Consumer brands want to pursue longevity. Most do not know how to do it credibly, commercially, or in compliance, and the window to learn is closing. Swiss biotech is entering prestige beauty. Diagnostics are making biological change measurable for the first time. And Europe’s regulatory environment is raising the bar on claims and proof, at precisely the moment the category is flooded with them.

At the same time, a new distribution reality is emerging that few brands have yet to solve. The consumer who visits a longevity clinic, aesthetic doctor or wellness therapist is the most engaged, highest-spending buyer in the category, and she is making purchase decisions based on what a practitioner recommends in the room. Most brands have not figured out how to be present in that moment.

“Longevity is rewriting what beauty and wellness brands are expected to prove,” said Iryna Kremin, founder of INNOCOS. “The brands that lead this era will not be the ones that adopt the language of longevity first. They will be the ones who understand how to translate science into real products, build credibility through the right channels, and reach consumers where their trust is highest. Zurich is where we work that out, on the record, together.”

A programme built around the industry’s hardest questions

The summit is structured across three days. It opens on September 9 with a curated welcome evening - functional cocktails, Swiss biotech ingredient stations and first conversations, designed to create the conditions for everything that follows.

September 10 is the commercial day, built for founders, CMOs, investors and executives. Fudi Wang, Chief Scientist at Evelab Insight, opens by framing skin as a mirror of systemic health. Irina Barbalova of Euromonitor International maps how longevity is reshaping FMCG, and Nicole Bensi, Global VP of Wellness Insights at Mintel, presents the future of vitamin supplements, including the efficacy crisis now driving consumer scepticism. Carrie Gross, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare™, addresses one of the category’s most expensive traps in “Building a Longevity Brand Without Becoming a Science Project,” while Christophe Lesueur, CEO of Swissline Cosmetics, examines the shift from product to experience. Dr Sophie Florian, Industry Head of Beauty & Sports at Google, unveils the company’s newest proprietary insights and the AI-driven solutions now deployed to reach modern beauty consumers. Herna de Wit, Founder and CEO of Omnisci Consulting, presents the new IP playbook - why investors fund ownership, not just innovation. The day closes with an investor reckoning: Nicholas A. Gnan of Peers Studio, Arnaud Autret, Investment Director Europe at L’Oréal BOLD, and Max Gottschalk, Founding Partner at Vedra Partners, on what actually makes a longevity brand worth buying.

September 11 is the intellectual authority day, built for founders, clinicians, retailers and investors who need the science, the physiology, the care model and the data layer in one place. Kevin Slawin, Founder of Ponce Aurora – YUUTH skincare, opens on what now passes for “science-backed.” Barbara Geusens, Founder of Nomige, presents skinflammaging; Marie Renault, CMO of RoC Skincare, delivers an honest reading of anti-ageing versus age reversal. Dominik Thor, President of the Geneva College of Longevity Science, facilitates a panel with Lieve Declercq, Chief Scientific Advisor and VP of the European Innovation Centre at Proya Europe, on mitochondria and skinspan. Natalia Trpchevska, MD, PhD of AYUN, connects hormones and metabolism to skin ageing, and Ivana Gajic Hoffman, MD of AUMAR Longevity Aesthetics, joins a panel on how leading clinics decide what is credible enough to use.

Rather than a passive agenda, the summit’s signature session puts every attendee to work: a structured, all-room brainstorm facilitated by Anthony Saniger, Founder and CEO of Act Second, in which participants break into tracks - diagnostics-first, clinic-led, premium retail, women’s healthspan, metabolic beauty, microbiome, devices and compliance, to define one high-potential opportunity, one major risk and one “don’t do this” mistake. Results are synthesised live and shared with all attendees.

Awards finalists revealed on stage entry deadline July 30

Finalists of the Beauty & Longevity CHOICE Awards 2026–2027 will be unveiled on stage in Zurich on September 10 and celebrated at the evening reception. The international, science-led programme spans 19 categories across four pillars, judged by a panel of scientists, clinicians and investors against an evidence-first standard, with winners revealed at the INNOCOS summit in Miami, United States in February 2027. By popular demand, the entry deadline has been extended to July 30, 2026. Brands can enter at www.innocosevents.com/awards.

Attendance and registration

INNOCOS Summit Zurich 2026 takes place September 9–11, 2026, at the Five Zurich Hotel, Zurich, Switzerland. The summit is deliberately curated and capacity is limited to preserve the quality of conversation and access to speakers. Registration and the full agenda are available at www.innocosevents.com.



About INNOCOS

INNOCOS is a global platform connecting beauty, wellness, and longevity leaders- brands, scientists, clinicians, and investors, through curated summits and initiatives that bridge science and business and champion longevity-driven innovation across skincare, supplements, devices, and diagnostics. Founded by Iryna Kremin, INNOCOS hosts summits worldwide, including Miami, Paris, Geneva, Silicon Valley, Seoul, Zurich, and Dubai

About the Beauty & Longevity CHOICE Awards

The Beauty & Longevity CHOICE Awards celebrate excellence at the intersection of beauty, wellness, science, and longevity. Judged by an international panel of scientists, clinicians, industry leaders, and investors, the awards spotlight innovations that move beyond trends toward measurable, biology-driven impact.

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