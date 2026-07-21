Downtown Denver's Public Transit Infrastructure Supports Group Travel Coordination Near Entertainment Districts

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Public transportation and rail networks continue to play a growing role in how travelers navigate destination cities, particularly for groups coordinating multi-stop itineraries. A joint report from the American Public Transportation Association and the U.S. Travel Association, "The Business Case for Investment in Public Transportation," found that hotels in cities with rail stations connected directly to airport terminals brought in 10.9% more revenue per room between 2006 and 2013 than hotels in cities without that direct rail access, underscoring the connection between transit infrastructure and hospitality performance.In the Denver metropolitan area, established transit infrastructure provides regional context for this broader trend. The Federal Transit Administration's 2024 Annual Agency Profile for the Regional Transportation District reports more than 11 million unlinked passenger trips on the local light rail network during the reporting year. For groups planning multi-stop itineraries, Denver's transit network can provide an alternative to relying exclusively on individual rental cars, private transportation or multiple ride-share vehicles.Recent APTA data also points to an expanding role for public transit in supporting travel and tourism nationally, noting that 31 airports across 22 urbanized areas are now connected to rail or bus rapid transit systems, facilitating multimodal connections for visitors moving between air travel and downtown destinations. For multi-person travel parties, access to walkable districts and public transportation may help simplify shared itineraries by providing options beyond coordinating separate vehicles for every trip.Within this transportation environment, The Curtis, a DoubleTree by Hilton, serves as an example of a downtown Denver hotel configured to support group stays and multi-day itineraries. The property combines 336 guest rooms and suites with approximately 28,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space across 15 venues, allowing groups to centralize overnight accommodations, meetings and shared gatherings at one property that offers in-house catering.For groups comparing hotels near Ball Arena Denver, The Curtis provides a downtown lodging option for itineraries centered on concerts, professional sports and other major events. The hotel's location also places guests near the 16th Street corridor and downtown transportation connections, providing additional options for reaching dining, entertainment and other destinations across the urban core.The property includes dedicated event spaces such as the 4,200-square-foot Fort Ballroom, the 4,136-square-foot Tree House Ballroom and the 2,500-square-foot Fort Patio . These venues support corporate meetings, conference-related gatherings, social events and groups traveling around major Denver events.On-site dining at The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar provides a central gathering point for group meals and informal meetups. Combined with the hotel's guest room inventory and meeting space, this allows groups to centralize multiple components of a multi-day itinerary at one downtown property rather than coordinating separate lodging, gathering and dining locations.This concentration of accommodations, newly renovated rooms and function space, dining and downtown access supports a range of group travel needs, including corporate groups, conference attendees, wedding-related gatherings, reunion groups, social organizations and travelers attending concerts or sporting events. Discounted group room blocks may provide an additional option for eligible stays, while the broader group value of the property comes from its ability to support lodging, meetings and shared experiences from a central downtown base.###The Curtis – a DoubleTree by Hilton is a 13-story full-service hotel located in downtown Denver, Colorado, with 336 guest rooms and suites. The property offers approximately 28,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space across 15 venues, including the 4,200-square-foot Fort Ballroom, the 4,136-square-foot Tree House Ballroom and the 2,500-square-foot Fort Terrace.Standard guest room features include 55-inch LCD flat-screen televisions, high-speed wireless internet access and dedicated workstations. Property amenities include a 24-hour business center, a 24-hour fitness center equipped with Precor cardiovascular machines and free weights, integrated parking and on-site dining at The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar.

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