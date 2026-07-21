AEG Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2026 List of Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the United States

Engineering and IT staffing firm named to the list for the third consecutive year, ranking No. 13 among 58 qualifying companies nationwide

Our growth hasn't come from chasing transactions. It's come from staying close to our clients and candidates, understanding what they actually need, and showing up as a true partner.” — Chris Rakel, COO

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AEG, a leading provider of Engineering and IT staffing solutions, today announced it has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2026 list of Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the United States, ranking No. 13 among 58 companies recognized nationwide. This marks the third consecutive year AEG has earned a spot on the list.SIA's annual list ranks firms by organic compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in U.S. staffing revenue from 2021 to 2025. AEG's third consecutive appearance on the list reflects sustained, above-market growth. It's not the result of a single strong year, but a multi-year track record of outperforming the broader staffing market."Being named to this list for a third year in a row means more to us than the first time around. It tells us our approach isn't just working, it's working consistently," said Chris Rakel, Chief Operating Officer of AEG. "Our growth hasn't come from chasing transactions. It's come from staying close to our clients and candidates, understanding what they actually need, and showing up as a true partner. That approach has helped us win new customers, expand within our current accounts, and build the kind of trust that keeps people coming back to us as their needs evolve."AEG has seen particularly strong momentum in its engineering staffing segment, where demand from the energy sector has accelerated. The firm's long-standing experience serving energy and utilities clients has positioned it to capture a growing share of that opportunity, alongside continued strength in its core IT staffing business."Growth at this level does not happen by accident. It requires a clear strategy, strong leadership, disciplined execution, and a culture in which people are committed to moving the business forward," said SIA President Ursula Williams. "The firms recognized on this year's Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms list have demonstrated the resilience, focus, and collective commitment required to outperform."About AEGFounded in 1992, AEG is a St. Louis-based Engineering and IT staffing firm built on the belief that meaningful relationships, not transactions, drive better outcomes for clients and candidates alike. AEG partners with organizations across industries, with a focus on energy and utilities, water and environmental infrastructure, industrial and manufacturing, and transportation infrastructure. A certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), AEG combines deep industry knowledge with a service-oriented approach to deliver staffing solutions built one relationship at a time. Learn more at aeg-inc.com

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