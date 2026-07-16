Community Action Agency Advisory Board Meeting July 23
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 16, 2026) — The Community Action Agency Advisory Board has scheduled a meeting at 1 p.m., July 23, 2026 at the Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Dr., in Port Charlotte to offer stakeholder and community input on the Community Development Block Grant Consolidated Plan; discuss the integration of the Healthy Charlotte Steering Committee into the quarterly CAAAB agenda; receive Family Services Center and COAD updates; and discuss staffing, program funding, services, and member announcements.
The public is encouraged to attend and provide input. For more information, contact Tara Blackson at 941-833-6500.
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