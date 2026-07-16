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Traffic Advisory - Placida Road Bridge, Southbound Westernmost Lane and Pedestrian Walkway Closed April 24

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (April 24, 2026) – The southbound westernmost lane and pedestrian walkway of the Placida Road bridge over Ainger Creek is closed until further notice.

For information, contact Chad Ray, at 941-370-4250.

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Traffic Advisory - Placida Road Bridge, Southbound Westernmost Lane and Pedestrian Walkway Closed April 24

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