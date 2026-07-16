Traffic Advisory - Intermittent Lane Closure Knights Drive between Taylor Road and Jones Loop Road July 20-Aug. 7

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 16, 2026) – Knights Drive between Taylor Road and Jones Loop Road will have intermittent lane closures Monday, July 20 through Friday, Aug. 7 for Ajax Paving to pave the roadway.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact James Layport at 941-575-3672.

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