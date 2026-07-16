Infinnium Expands Enterprise AI Governance with New Connectors for ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, and Google Gemini

New AI connectors enable organizations to defensibly collect, preserve, and govern AI-generated content across today's leading GenAI platforms.

Organizations can no longer afford to treat ChatGPT conversations, Copilot interactions, Claude discussions, and Gemini content as unmanaged information.” — Elie Francis

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinnium, a leader in enterprise data governance, eDiscovery, privacy, and AI-powered investigations, today announced new connectors for OpenAI ChatGPT, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Anthropic Claude, and Google Gemini, enabling organizations to collect, process, and govern AI-generated conversations alongside traditional enterprise data.As generative AI becomes embedded across the enterprise, AI conversations increasingly contain intellectual property, sensitive business information, regulated data, and legal communications that are subject to the same governance, retention, and discovery requirements as email and collaboration platforms.The release extends Infinnium's enterprise data intelligence platform with a centralized AI Integrations category, making it easier to collect and manage AI data from leading platforms within a single governance framework."Enterprise AI has created an entirely new category of discoverable business data," said Elie Francis, CEO of Infinnium. "Organizations can no longer afford to treat ChatGPT conversations, Copilot interactions, Claude discussions, and Gemini content as unmanaged information. These new connectors allow our customers to govern AI-generated data with the same rigor they apply to the rest of their enterprise information."The new connectors support:• OpenAI ChatGPT – Import and organize exported conversations with flexible document organization and connection validation.• Anthropic Claude – Collect and process exported conversations with configurable organization options.• Google Gemini – Collect Gemini data through API-based collection or exported data, including Google Vault exports.• Microsoft 365 Copilot – Collect Copilot data through API connection or exported data, now integrated into the new AI Integrations category for centralized administration.The release also introduces enhanced connector management capabilities that simplify permissions, improve administration, and allow organizations to selectively reprocess failed records, reducing operational effort.The announcement builds on Infinnium's recent achievement of ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). Combined with the company's ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and NIST 800-171 certifications, Infinnium provides organizations with a trusted foundation for responsible AI governance About InfinniumInfinnium is a pioneer in enterprise Data Governance and Privacy, delivering solutions for in-place eDiscovery, Information Governance, Breach Response, Data Investigation, and AI-powered enterprise intelligence. Its secure, integrated platform helps organizations manage complex data environments with speed, accuracy, and confidence.Press ContactDoug KaminskiChief Revenue Officerdoug.kaminski@infinnium.com

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