POG Spirits Co Launches POG™ 750ml Vodka, Bringing Hawaiʻi's Most Iconic Flavor to the Premium Spirits Category

Family Ready to Drink POG Vodka

POG Vodka 750ml launches Aug 2026

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- POG Spirits today announced the launch of POG™ 750ml Vodka, a premium spirit inspired by Hawaiʻi's legendary Passion Orange Guava flavor combination. The launch marks the first commercial release under the POG Spirits brand, with nationwide expansion beginning in key Western markets.Built around one of Hawaiʻi's most recognized flavor profiles, POG 750ml Vodka is designed to celebrate the islands while delivering a smooth, premium vodka for cocktails, entertaining, and everyday occasions. The launch is the first phase of a broader portfolio that will continue expanding throughout 2026 and beyond. The brand positions itself around Hawaiʻi's association with POG and plans to build a portfolio beginning with vodka and later ready-to-drink offerings."POG is more than a flavor—it is part of Hawaiʻi's culture and history. Our vision is to build a premium spirits brand that honors that legacy while introducing a new generation of consumers to an authentic island-inspired experience."A Strategic LaunchPOG Spirits enters the market following completion of several key milestones, including production of the inaugural vodka release, finalized RTD formulations, and initial distributor relationships in several markets.The company expects the 750ml bottle to retail between $22.99 and $24.99, making it an accessible premium offering for consumers seeking tropical-inspired cocktails and island experiences.Ready-to-Drink Line Arriving Mid-Q4 2026While excitement continues to build around the brand's canned cocktails, the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) line is not launching today.POG Spirits confirms that its RTD canned cocktails are scheduled for release in mid-Q4 2026 following completion of production and distribution planning. Consumers are encouraged to follow the brand for official announcements regarding flavors, availability, and launch dates.The company believes launching the flagship vodka first allows retailers and consumers to become familiar with the POG Spirits brand before expanding into the fast-growing RTD category.Inspired by a Hawaiʻi IconFor generations, POG has been recognized as one of Hawaiʻi's signature tropical flavor combinations. POG Spirits was created to celebrate that heritage through premium beverages that reflect the spirit of the islands while appealing to today's consumers.Future product development may include additional tropical flavor combinations and line extensions as the portfolio grows. The current product roadmap includes RTD formats and several additional tropical concepts under evaluation.Learn MoreConsumers, retailers, distributors, and media can learn more about the launch by visiting:Follow the journey:• Instagram: @pogspirits• Facebook: @pogspirits• TikTok: @pogspiritsAbout POG SpiritsPOG Spirits is a Hawaiʻi-inspired premium beverage company dedicated to building the next generation of tropical spirits. Beginning with POG™ 750ml Vodka, the company is developing a portfolio that celebrates island culture, premium quality, and authentic tropical flavor. Additional products, including Ready-to-Drink canned cocktails, are planned for release beginning in mid-Q4 2026. POG Spirits Co is located in Honolulu, Hawaii Actively seeking new distributor partners! Please contact us everything@8eight8.netMedia ContactPOG SpiritsWebsite: www.pogspirits.com Email: everything@pogspirits.comInstagram: @pogspiritsPlease Drink Responsibly. Must be 21 years of age or older.

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