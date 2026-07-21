Hanyang Presbyterian Church opens an AI Job Training Program in Los Angeles

Hanyang Church launchs a 12‑week AI training program in Northridge to equip young adults with digital skills and connect them to local workforce pathways.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEHanyang Presbyterian Church and Bonafi, Inc. Launch AI Job Training Program for Young Adults in Los AngelesLos Angeles, CA — July 21, 2026 — Hanyang Presbyterian Church and Bonafi, Inc. today announced a new partnership to launch the Hanyang + Bonafi AI Job Training Program, a workforce-development initiative designed to equip young adults across the Los Angeles area with in-demand artificial intelligence and digital skills.Formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signed by both organizations, the partnership combines Hanyang's deep community engagement and outreach capacity with Bonafi's technical training expertise to deliver a 12-week program aligned with federal, state, and local workforce priorities."We are excited to reach out to our community," said Pastor In Yang of Hanyang Presbyterian Church. "meeting young people where they are and sharing life with them in ways that reflect Christ’s love and presence."About the ProgramThe Hanyang + Bonafi AI Job Training Program will offer a 12-week curriculum covering:AI literacy and digital skillsTechnical training in Python, data analysis, automation, and AI toolsCareer readiness and job placement supportCapstone projects and employer engagementThe program will be delivered at Hanyang's facilities in Northridge and through Bonafi's digital learning platform, giving participants both in-person support and flexible online access.About Hanyang Presbyterian ChurchHanyang Presbyterian Church, (www.nhy.church) located at 9650 Reseda Blvd in Northridge, CA, is a PC(USA) congregation dedicated to service and outreach in the San Fernando Valley and greater Los Angeles area.About Bonafi, Inc.Bonafi, Inc., headquartered in Chatsworth, CA, provides AI and digital skills training designed to prepare learners for careers in technology and related fields ( www.bonafi.io ).Media Contacthello@nhy.church

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