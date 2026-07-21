Hanyang Presbyterian Church opens an AI Job Training Program in Los Angeles
Hanyang Church launchs a 12‑week AI training program in Northridge to equip young adults with digital skills and connect them to local workforce pathways.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Hanyang Presbyterian Church and Bonafi, Inc. Launch AI Job Training Program for Young Adults in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA — July 21, 2026 — Hanyang Presbyterian Church and Bonafi, Inc. today announced a new partnership to launch the Hanyang + Bonafi AI Job Training Program, a workforce-development initiative designed to equip young adults across the Los Angeles area with in-demand artificial intelligence and digital skills.
Formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signed by both organizations, the partnership combines Hanyang's deep community engagement and outreach capacity with Bonafi's technical training expertise to deliver a 12-week program aligned with federal, state, and local workforce priorities.
"We are excited to reach out to our community," said Pastor In Yang of Hanyang Presbyterian Church. "meeting young people where they are and sharing life with them in ways that reflect Christ’s love and presence."
About the Program
The Hanyang + Bonafi AI Job Training Program will offer a 12-week curriculum covering:
AI literacy and digital skills
Technical training in Python, data analysis, automation, and AI tools
Career readiness and job placement support
Capstone projects and employer engagement
The program will be delivered at Hanyang's facilities in Northridge and through Bonafi's digital learning platform, giving participants both in-person support and flexible online access.
About Hanyang Presbyterian Church
Hanyang Presbyterian Church, (www.nhy.church) located at 9650 Reseda Blvd in Northridge, CA, is a PC(USA) congregation dedicated to service and outreach in the San Fernando Valley and greater Los Angeles area.
About Bonafi, Inc.
Bonafi, Inc., headquartered in Chatsworth, CA, provides AI and digital skills training designed to prepare learners for careers in technology and related fields (www.bonafi.io).
Media Contact
hello@nhy.church
Steve Kuh
Hanyang Presbyterian Church
+1 818-900-4075
email us here
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