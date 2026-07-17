FTC Magnuson-Moss Enforcement: How Federal Action Strengthens Individual Lemon Law Claims

LemonLaws.com Michelle Yang, LemonLaws.com by Prestige Legal Solutions Founding Partner

Recent federal warranty guidance works alongside state lemon laws to give consumers more than one route to a remedy.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumers researching a defective vehicle in 2026 often focus on state lemon law, yet a federal statute sits behind those state protections. Prestige Legal Solutions, P.C. , the consumer law firm behind LemonLaws.com , points to the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, and recent Federal Trade Commission activity enforcing it, as a federal layer that can reinforce an individual claim brought under a state law such as California's Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act.The Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, codified at 15 U.S.C. section 2301 and following, sets national standards for consumer product warranties. The Federal Trade Commission enforces the Act and has issued public guidance on how warranties must be written and honored. In July 2024, the Commission sent warning letters to companies over warranty practices that, in the agency's view, restrict a consumer's right to repair. The letters flagged statements requiring consumers to use specified parts or service providers, a practice generally prohibited under 15 U.S.C. section 2302, along with stickers reading that a warranty is void if a seal is removed.For an individual consumer, the federal framework matters because it can provide an additional cause of action. A claim that arises from a breach of warranty under California law can, in many situations, also draw on Magnuson-Moss protections. The federal Act includes its own provision allowing a prevailing consumer to recover reasonable attorney costs, which parallels the fee structure in California Civil Code section 1794, subdivision (d). Together, these provisions are designed so that a consumer with a valid claim is not blocked by the cost of pursuing it.Federal enforcement also shapes the broader market. When the Federal Trade Commission reminds companies that certain warranty conditions are not permitted, that guidance influences how manufacturers draft and apply warranty terms nationwide. Consumers benefit from that backdrop even when their own matter never reaches a federal forum. More information about the firm is available at https://lemonlaws.com/about According to the firm, Managing Partner Christine J. Haw focuses her practice on consumer protection, lemon law, and breach of warranty representation. Her work centers on helping consumers pursue accountability when defective vehicles disrupt their lives, an approach grounded in the combined strength of state and federal warranty law.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act?It is a federal law at 15 U.S.C. section 2301 and following that sets standards for consumer product warranties and is enforced by the Federal Trade Commission.What did the FTC do about warranty practices in 2024?In July 2024, the Federal Trade Commission sent warning letters to companies over practices the agency said restrict the right to repair, including requirements to use specified parts or service providers and warranty void if removed stickers.Can a consumer use both federal and state lemon law?In many cases, yes. A breach of warranty claim under a state law such as California's Song-Beverly Act can also rely on Magnuson-Moss protections, which may add a federal cause of action.About Prestige Legal Solutions, P.C.LemonLaws.com by Prestige Legal Solutions, P.C., is a Los Angeles based California consumer law firm focused on lemon law matters in multiple states. Founded by Michelle Yang, Esq., the firm has handled more than 5,000 lemon law cases and recovered more than 47 million dollars for consumers, with more than 500 models successfully resolved and no out of pocket fees for clients. The firm operates from offices on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles.Media ContactCameron HastingsPhone: (844) 661-2669Email: marketing@plsfirm.comWebsite: https://lemonlaws.com

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