School Safety State Partner Newsletter: July 2026

Shared by Christina Weeter, KDE via KYSAFE ListServ

See below. If you have any questions, comments, or suggestions for future newsletters, please contact SchoolSafety@cisa.dhs.gov.

July 2026

Your monthly update on school safety resources, events, and grant opportunities.

What’s New with SchoolSafety.gov

Virtual Training on Preventing Online Child Exploitation (July 23). Ahead of the next school year, join the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse on July 23 for a virtual training on preventing and responding to online child exploitation. The session will feature experts from the U.S. Department of Justice and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who will share tools and resources to combat online exploitation and educate students and families about digital safety. Register at K12DigitalThreats.eventbrite.com.

New School Safety Grants Available. More than ten new federal funding opportunities have recently been released and published to the SchoolSafety.gov Grants Finder Tool. These include grants to support student mental health, implement school security measures, and prevent violence. Learn more about these opportunities in the Newly Released Grants section below or by visiting the Grants Finder Tool. Through the tool, you can also sign up to receive real-time notifications when new funding opportunities are announced.

Preparing to Support Student Mental Health During the Return to School. The transition back to the classroom from summer break can be difficult for some students. Educators and school staff can help make the return to school a safer, more supportive experience by taking deliberate actions to check in with students, establish predictable routines, and respond immediately and consistently to instances of bullying. Find additional tips and resources on SchoolSafety.gov’s mental health topic page.

Explore School Safety Resources

Events

Resources

Newly Released Grants

Funding opportunities that have been released since the last state partner newsletter.

SchoolSafety.gov Opportunities for State Partners

We want to share your events, resources, and insights with the school safety community. Please contact SchoolSafety@cisa.dhs.gov to:

Share interesting activities or insights from your state’s school safety work.

Notify us if your state is hosting an event.

Submit new state-specific school safety resources, programs, grants, or events to include on your SchoolSafety.gov state page.

Thank you for your continued support. If you have any questions, comments, or suggestions for future newsletters, please contact us at SchoolSafety@cisa.dhs.gov.

Sincerely,

The Federal School Safety Clearinghouse