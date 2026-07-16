School Safety State Partner Newsletter: July 2026
Shared by Christina Weeter, KDE via KYSAFE ListServ
See below. If you have any questions, comments, or suggestions for future newsletters, please contact SchoolSafety@cisa.dhs.gov.
July 2026
Your monthly update on school safety resources, events, and grant opportunities.
What’s New with SchoolSafety.gov
Virtual Training on Preventing Online Child Exploitation (July 23). Ahead of the next school year, join the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse on July 23 for a virtual training on preventing and responding to online child exploitation. The session will feature experts from the U.S. Department of Justice and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who will share tools and resources to combat online exploitation and educate students and families about digital safety. Register at K12DigitalThreats.eventbrite.com.
New School Safety Grants Available. More than ten new federal funding opportunities have recently been released and published to the SchoolSafety.gov Grants Finder Tool. These include grants to support student mental health, implement school security measures, and prevent violence. Learn more about these opportunities in the Newly Released Grants section below or by visiting the Grants Finder Tool. Through the tool, you can also sign up to receive real-time notifications when new funding opportunities are announced.
Preparing to Support Student Mental Health During the Return to School. The transition back to the classroom from summer break can be difficult for some students. Educators and school staff can help make the return to school a safer, more supportive experience by taking deliberate actions to check in with students, establish predictable routines, and respond immediately and consistently to instances of bullying. Find additional tips and resources on SchoolSafety.gov’s mental health topic page.
Explore School Safety Resources
Events
Resources
Newly Released Grants
Funding opportunities that have been released since the last state partner newsletter.
- COPS Hiring Program (Deadline: July 23) – Provides funding to hire and/or rehire career law enforcement officers to increase community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts, including funding for school resource officers.
- Nonprofit Security Grant Program (Deadline: July 24) – Provides funding for target hardening and other physical security enhancements and activities to nonprofit organizations at high risk of a terrorist attack.
- Homeland Security Grant Program (Deadline: July 24) – Provides risk-based grants to assist efforts in preventing, protecting against, mitigating, responding to, and recovering from acts of terrorism and other threats.
- Mental Health Awareness Training Grants (Deadline: July 27) – Provides funding to implement mental health awareness and literacy training, including on the signs and symptoms of mental illness, how to safely de-escalate crisis situations, and how to provide related community resources and services.
- Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education) (Deadline: July 27) – Provides funding to develop a sustainable framework to address mental health, substance use, and co-occurring disorders and promote the social and emotional well-being of students.
- Statewide Family Network Program (Deadline: July 27) – Provides funding to enhance the capacity of statewide, mental health family-controlled organizations to support, train, and mentor family members/primary caregivers who are raising youth with serious emotional disturbance or co-occurring disorders.
- Preventing Drug Overdoses: Community Prevention and Response (Deadline: July 27) – Provides funding to develop and implement a community-wide prevention program to prevent and reduce drug overdose deaths by expanding access to FDA-approved opioid overdose reversal medications. Allowable activities include building partnerships with healthcare providers and school systems.
- National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative – Category III, Community Treatment and Service Centers (Deadline: July 27) – Provides funding to create and operate community treatment and service centers to increase and deliver access for children, youth, and their families who experience traumatic events.
- Preparing for Active Shooter Situations Program (Deadline: August 4) – Provides funding to a single provider that can train first responders through scenario-based, multidisciplinary classes to ensure an integrated response to active shooter or violent threats.
- School Violence Prevention Program (Deadline: August 4) – Provides funding to improve security at schools and on school grounds through evidence-based school safety programs and technology.
- Community Policing Development Microgrants Program (Deadline: August 17) – Provides funding to law enforcement agencies to implement demonstration or pilot projects that advance crime fighting, community engagement, problem solving, or organizational changes in support of community policing. This includes funding for projects related to investigating and interrupting child exploitation.
- More Grants
SchoolSafety.gov Opportunities for State Partners
We want to share your events, resources, and insights with the school safety community. Please contact SchoolSafety@cisa.dhs.gov to:
- Share interesting activities or insights from your state’s school safety work.
- Notify us if your state is hosting an event.
- Submit new state-specific school safety resources, programs, grants, or events to include on your SchoolSafety.gov state page.
Thank you for your continued support. If you have any questions, comments, or suggestions for future newsletters, please contact us at SchoolSafety@cisa.dhs.gov.
Sincerely,
The Federal School Safety Clearinghouse
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