United Way Worldwide Leader Speaks at Albany State University
United Way Worldwide Leadership Visits Albany State University Inspiring Students And Community.
Attending Herring’s speech shifted my perspective and expanded how I understand leadership. She emphasized that leadership is not defined by a title but by work, discipline, & consistency.”ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albany State University (ASU) welcomed a historic moment as United Way Worldwide leadership visited Southwest Georgia for the first time in more than 70 years (according to the Albany Area United Way), headlining the university’s President’s Speaking Series with a powerful conversation on leadership and community impact.
— Nikeryia Williams, Junior Computer Science Major, Albany State University
“On behalf of Albany State University, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to Rosie Allen-Herring for sharing her time, insight, and leadership with our campus and community. The President’s Speaking Series is an important platform for connecting our students and community with transformative leaders whose experiences inspire purpose, service, and impact. We encourage our campus and the Albany community to take part in these conversations as we continue building a culture of leadership and engagement together.”
- Dr. Robert O. Scott, President, Albany State University
Held on ASU’s campus, the event featured Mrs. Rosie Allen-Herring, Interim President and CEO of United Way Worldwide and National First Vice President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., who delivered an inspiring message centered on service, leadership, and collective responsibility.
“Community impact isn’t a department or an initiative, but the reason ASU exists. It’s the measure by which we judge our own success. When our neighbors thrive, we thrive. When we lift, we lift together. This university has never seen itself as separate from the community around it. The future of this region is something we build together.”
- Dr. Jarrod Benjamin, Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, Albany State University
United Way currently serves 13 counties across the region, making the visit especially meaningful as it reconnects national leadership with communities deeply aligned in mission and purpose.
Allen-Herring, a nationally recognized leader in philanthropy and civic engagement, leads a global United Way network serving 48 million people in more than 30 countries. With over 30 years of experience, she has dedicated her career to advancing equity and improving outcomes in health, education, and economic mobility.
Throughout her address, Allen-Herring emphasized the unique power of the HBCU experience in shaping leaders committed to service.
“Leadership and community impact go hand in hand. It is not defined by a title, it’s defined by what’s within you. Everybody has the ability to lead and to serve.”
- Rosie Allen-Herring, Interim President and CEO of United Way Worldwide and National First Vice President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc
She challenged students to think critically about their role in building thriving communities and introduced her “TOPS” philosophy — Talent, Operations, Planning, and Strategy — as a framework for effective leadership. She highlighted human capital as the most valuable asset, underscored the importance of sustainable operations, and encouraged intentional planning and focused strategy.
“Trust is the most sacred asset in nonprofit work. You must do what you say and say what you do every day, not just when someone is watching.”
- Rosie Allen-Herring, Interim President and CEO of United Way Worldwide and National First Vice President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc
Her message concluded with a call to action.
“Mentor boldly. Serve passionately. Lead unapologetically. Every act of service, no matter how small, has the power to change someone’s life.”
- Rosie Allen-Herring, Interim President and CEO of United Way Worldwide and National First Vice President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc
The event also highlighted the deep connection between Albany State University and the surrounding community.
“Albany State has never simply stood in this community; it has always stood for this community. We are a region that understands something the rest of the country is relearning — that no one rises alone.”
- Orson Burton, Jr, President & CEO, Albany Area United Way (Southwest Georgia United)
Burton indicated in his opening remarks that this was the first time United Way Worldwide leadership has visited Southwest Georgia for the first time in more than 70 years.
Students in attendance described the experience as both inspiring and empowering.
“Attending Rosie Allen Herring’s speech deeply shifted my perspective as a student and expanded how I understand leadership. She emphasized that leadership is not defined by a title but by the work, discipline, and consistency behind it. Her explanation of the TOPS framework showed me how talent, operations, planning, and strategy create the foundation for strong communities and effective teams. Hearing her speak pushed me to take my future seriously and to move with intention as I work toward building my own tech company and leading a team that reflects innovation and purpose. Rosie Allen Herring’s message reminded me that I am becoming exactly who I said I would be — a leader committed to doing the work and shaping my future with confidence.”
- Nikeryia Williams, Junior Computer Science Major, Albany State University
During his closing remarks, President Dr. Robert O. Scott created a powerful and reflective moment as he thanked the speaker and engaged the audience about Albany State University’s history. He asked Allen-Herring if she knew why ASU is known as “The Unsinkable,” before recounting the devastating flood of 1994, when much of the campus was submerged. As he shared the story of the university’s resilience, the audience joined in—calling out the year of the flood and recalling key moments and leadership from that time—transforming the reflection into a shared experience. The moment served as a moving reminder of ASU’s enduring strength, unity, and deep connection to the community it serves.
The President’s Speaking Series continues to serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue, leadership development, and career preparation, reinforcing Albany State University’s commitment to student success and community engagement.
As Georgia’s largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU), Albany State University remains dedicated to preparing the next generation of leaders — empowering students to define their own futures and create lasting change in their communities and beyond.
Rachel Lawrence
Albany State University
+1 229-364-6683
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Albany State University: A Place to Thrive
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