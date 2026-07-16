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District Department of Transportation Issues Two Additional Permits for Personal Delivery Devices

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced that permits have been issued to two personal delivery device (PDD) companies, Serve Robotics and Coco Robotics. Their sidewalk robots will offer door-to-door food delivery services in the core of the District.

“Personal delivery devices offer an additional option for food delivery in the District and can be an alternative to trips made by larger vehicles,” said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “We are excited to add this delivery option.”

Serve and Coco join Robot.com (formerly Kiwibot) as currently permitted PDD companies. Both operators provide delivery services for food directly to consumers. Both companies will be delivering for Uber Eats, and Coco will also be partnering with DoorDash and merchants directly.

PDD operators map their service areas before starting to offer deliveries. During the initial 3 months of operation, each operator may occupy zones which are up to one square mile with a maximum fleet size of 25 devices. The operating zone for each company is publicly available on DDOT’s website.

The PDD operators will have the option to expand starting zones and fleet sizes if their initial operations meet the Terms and Conditions of the permit. All permitted operators have passed an initial field test of their interactions with pedestrians with disabilities as part of the application process.

For more details, please visit DDOT’s Personal Delivery Device Webpage.

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The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

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