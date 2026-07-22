Pediatric Allergists Encourage Early Allergy Testing as Back-to-School Season Begins

Physicians say early signs of allergies are often mistaken for recurring colds, potentially increasing the risk of asthma later in childhood.

Parents are surprised to learn that untreated allergies don't just cause sneezing. Untreated allergies can impact sleep, focus, school performance and may increase the risk of asthma in children.” — Stacy Silvers, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Aspire Allergy & Sinus.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we approach children returning to school this fall, pediatric allergy specialists at Aspire Allergy & Sinus are encouraging parents to look beyond the typical "back-to-school cold." Symptoms such as persistent congestion, sneezing, itchy eyes, eczema, or recurring sinus infections may actually be signs of underlying allergies that can affect sleep, learning, behavior, and long-term respiratory health.According to Aspire physicians, many families delay allergy testing because symptoms are assumed to be seasonal illnesses or something children will simply outgrow. However, early diagnosis and treatment may help improve quality of life and reduce the progression of allergic disease."Parents are often surprised to learn that untreated allergies don't just cause sneezing," said Stacy Silvers, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Aspire Allergy & Sinus. "Chronic allergies can interfere with sleep, concentration, classroom performance, and, in some children, contribute to what's known as the Allergic March—a progression of allergic diseases that may ultimately increase the risk of developing asthma."𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵?The Allergic March, also known as the Atopic March, is a well-recognized pattern in pediatric medicine describing how allergic conditions can develop over time. Many children begin with eczema during infancy, later develop food allergies, followed by seasonal or environmental allergies (allergic rhinitis), and some eventually develop asthma.While not every child follows this progression, allergy specialists say recognizing and managing allergic disease early may help improve symptoms and reduce ongoing inflammation that affects the airways."Early intervention gives families the opportunity to better understand what is triggering their child's symptoms and develop a treatment plan before allergies begin affecting daily life," Dr. Silvers said.𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗦𝘆𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗼𝗺𝘀 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗢𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗱As children head back into classrooms, Aspire physicians encourage parents to watch for symptoms that persist beyond the typical duration of a viral illness.𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:• Sneezing that continues for weeks• Clear, runny nasal drainage• Frequent nose rubbing ("the allergic salute")• Itchy or watery eyes• Persistent nasal congestion• Mouth breathing or snoring• Dark circles beneath the eyes• Chronic cough, especially at night• Eczema flare-ups• Recurrent sinus or ear infectionsUnlike the common cold, allergies typically do not cause fever and often continue for weeks or months while exposure to allergens persists.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗹𝗲𝗲𝗽Untreated allergies don't just affect a child's nose—they can affect the classroom.𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝘆 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲:• Difficulty concentrating• Poor sleep quality• Daytime fatigue• Irritability• Missed school days• Reduced participation in sports and outdoor activities"When children aren't sleeping well because they can't breathe through their nose, every part of their day can be affected," said Dr. Silvers. "Sometimes treating allergies improves much more than just sneezing."𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴?Parents should consider having their child evaluated if symptoms:• Last longer than two weeks• Return during the same season each year• Persist indoors around pets or dust• Frequently interfere with sleep, school or sports• Require repeated use of over-the-counter allergy medicationsComprehensive allergy testing can identify environmental triggers and help physicians develop personalized treatment plans based on a child's specific sensitivities.𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝘀𝘆𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗼𝗺𝘀?Persistent sneezing, congestion, itchy eyes, eczema, and chronic coughing may all be signs of allergies rather than recurring illness.𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀?Yes. Although seasonal allergies become more common after age four, younger children can also develop environmental allergies.𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗱?Colds generally improve within 7–10 days and may include fever or body aches. Allergies often persist for weeks, produce clear nasal drainage, and commonly cause itching of the nose or eyes.𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗵𝗺𝗮 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗸?Research has shown that allergic diseases can progress over time in some children through what physicians call the Allergic March, a recognized pattern linking eczema, food allergies, allergic rhinitis, and asthma.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 & 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀Aspire Allergy & Sinus is a physician-led allergy and sinus practice serving patients across Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, and New Mexico. Aspire provides comprehensive allergy testing, evidence-based treatment, and personalized care for children and adults with environmental allergies, asthma, eczema, food allergies, and sinus conditions.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.aspireallergy.com

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