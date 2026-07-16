Section of Bush Chapel Road in Aberdeen Reopened Thursday, July 16
Section of Bush Chapel Road in Aberdeen Reopened Thursday, July 16
BEL AIR, Md., (July 16, 2026) – A section of Bush Chapel Road between Mount Calvary Church Road and South Stepney Road in Aberdeen has been reopened to all through traffic Thursday, July 16, following completion of a culvert extension project.
Questions may be directed to 410-638-3509 ext. 1298.
A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.
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