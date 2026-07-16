NONPROFIT SHOES THAT FIT PARTNERS WITH NW GOLDBERG CARES AFTER DEVASTATING THEFT AHEAD OF ANNUAL HOOPFEST EVENT

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Shoes That Fit is partnering with NW Goldberg Cares to donate more than 500 pairs of sneakers after a significant amount of its shoe inventory was stolen from their warehouse ahead of this weekend’s annual HOOPFEST event.Shoes That Fit tapped into its “Fund for Detroit” initiative, which is powered by NBA legends Derrick Coleman and Jalen Rose, to provide the needed shoes as part of the 1,000-pair giveaway.NW Goldberg Cares Founder and Executive Director, Daniel A. Washington, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram detailing the theft and pleaded with the community for assistance in finding the perpetrators."We are grateful for the way individuals and organizations have responded in an effort to restore what was lost with the theft of the 400 shoes," said Washington. "Without support from Shoes That Fit, we certainly would have been at a deficit for this year's HOOPFEST, but instead we will be exceeding our goal!"The new shoes being provided are an assortment of infant, toddler, and youth sizes.“Thanks to Shoes That Fit, student-athletes at the 2025 DC Elite Summer League received brand-new shoes, helping remove a barrier that too many kids face. We’re proud to join Shoes That Fit in making sure every child attending HOOPFEST has an unforgettable experience. When young people have the right support, they don’t just play the game – they gain confidence, dignity, and belief in themselves,” shared DC Elite Founder and NBA great, Derrick Coleman.HOOPFEST is a three-day event that weaves together basketball, active and healthy lifestyles, and community in an effort to celebrate the neighborhood and the life of the legendary Curtis Jones.This partnership is made possible by the Shoes That Fit Fund for Detroit, powered by Derrick Coleman and Jalen Rose. To learn more or to get involved, visit https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/eIkELw?vid=1rcrhq ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:A national 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA, Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by providing children in need with new athletic shoes so they can attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 218,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org ABOUT NW GOLDBERG CARES:NW Goldberg Cares, a community development corporation located in the heart of Detroit’s NW Goldberg neighborhood, aims to improve the lives of residents in the historic yet often forgotten community by incubating neighborhood businesses, building a strong community and ensuring a family-friendly neighborhood. For more information, visit www.nwgoldbergcares.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.