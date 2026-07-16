EuroAlternative Launches to Help Buyers Find EU-Based, Privacy-Focused Software Alternatives

EuroAlternative landing page

A curated directory mapping 433 European software tools across 34 countries to the US SaaS they replace, tagged by country and category.

KRAKOW, POLAND, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EuroAlternative today launched a curated directory of European software alternatives, helping companies and individuals replace US-based SaaS tools with EU-hosted, GDPR-native, privacy-focused options.As digital sovereignty moves up the agenda for European businesses and public institutions, buyers increasingly want to know which tools are built and hosted in the EU, fall under European data protection law, and reduce their exposure to non-EU jurisdictions. EuroAlternative answers that question in one place, mapping popular proprietary tools to verified European alternatives across 36 categories including Cloud Computing & Hosting, Security & Privacy, Marketing & Sales, Cloud Storage, and Analytics.The directory launches with 433 European tools spanning 34 countries, mapped to 350 of the proprietary services buyers most often want to move off. The categories with the deepest European coverage are exactly the ones where data residency matters most: cloud infrastructure alternatives to Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and DigitalOcean, and privacy-focused replacements for tools like HubSpot and Cloudflare."European teams keep asking the same question: which EU tool can actually replace the US one we're on. Until now the answer meant an afternoon of research. We built EuroAlternative so they get a straight, verifiable answer in seconds," said Piotr Kulpinski, founder of EuroAlternative.Each listing records the tool's country of origin, category, and the proprietary product it replaces, so buyers can compare on the criteria that matter for compliance and data residency. The directory is updated continuously as new tools are reviewed and published.EuroAlternative is a sister project to OpenAlternative , a directory of open-source alternatives to popular software used by roughly 100,000 visitors each month.The directory is free to browse at euroalternative.eu.About EuroAlternativeEuroAlternative is a curated directory of European software alternatives, helping buyers find EU-based, privacy-focused, and GDPR-compliant tools to replace US-based SaaS. It is founded and operated by Piotr Kulpinski and is a sister project to OpenAlternative.

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