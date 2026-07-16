The California Health and Human Services Agency and its Departments are reviewing the federal government’s final Public Charge Rule and assessing the potential impacts on California families and communities. As indicated in the federal government’s notice, the final Public Charge Rule will take effect 60 days after formal publication on the Federal Register. In other …

Joint Statement from California Health and Human Services Leaders on New Federal Public Charge Rule Read More »

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