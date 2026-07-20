Federal Court Orders Fee Award to Kevin O’Leary and O’Leary Ventures and Refers Plaintiff’s Counsel for Review

Kevin O’Leary and O’Leary Ventures Prevail in Federal Court, Receive Attorney Fee Award

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A federal court in Colorado has awarded $84,408 in attorney fees to Kevin O’Leary, O’Leary Ventures Management, LLC, Wonder Fund North Dakota, and Paul Palandjian (collectively, the “O’Leary Defendants”), following the dismissal with prejudice of claims asserted against them in Brandao v. HerdDogg, Inc., et al., Case No. 1:25-cv-02254 (D. Colo.).In its July 16, 2026 order, the Court determined that the claims against the O’Leary Defendants qualified as an “exceptional case” under federal patent law and awarded a portion of the attorney fees incurred in defending the action. The Court found that the claims lacked factual support and noted that the O’Leary Defendants did not become involved with the company at issue until years after many of the events alleged in the complaint.The lawsuit, which sought damages exceeding $100 million and asserted various claims against multiple defendants, was dismissed with prejudice in January 2026 after the plaintiff did not respond to motions to dismiss and motions for sanctions filed by the O’Leary Defendants.In the same order, the Court referred plaintiff’s counsel to the Court’s Committee on Conduct for further review. The Court cited concerns regarding counsel’s compliance with professional obligations and directed the Committee to determine whether disciplinary proceedings are warranted.“Litigation should be grounded in facts and pursued in accordance with the rules governing our legal system,” said Jeffrey Neiman, counsel for the O’Leary Defendants. “We are pleased that the Court carefully reviewed the record and awarded fees based on its findings.”“We appreciate the Court's careful consideration of this matter and its recognition that the claims against us were entirely without merit. While we regret the time and resources required to defend against a baseless lawsuit, we are pleased that the Court has held the plaintiff and counsel accountable. We remain focused on supporting entrepreneurs, investing in innovative businesses, and conducting ourselves with integrity.” Said Kevin O’Leary, Chairman of O’Leary Ventures.The Court’s order was entered on July 16, 2026, in Brandao v. HerdDogg, Inc., et al., Case No. 1:25-cv-02254, in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.Jeff Neimanjneiman@nmfalawfirm.com

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