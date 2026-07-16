DELNORA HITS #1 IN CASHBOX WITH 'LOOKING FOR THE LIGHT'

Thank you, Cashbox Magazine, DJs across the USA, for playing the song, and everyone who has listened, downloaded, streamed, liked, and shared the song. I encourage you to be the light in a dark world!” — Delnora, award-winning country music singer-songwriter

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning country music singer-songwriter Delnora claimed the #1 spot on Cashbox Magazine’s Christian Country chart for July with her latest single, “Looking For The Light.”The track, co-written with Nashville hitmaker Jeff Bates, is also set to be featured in the upcoming film “Disconnected,” a timely thriller centered on deepfakes and digital deception. Read more about the film here “Looking For The Light” debuted on the legendary WSM Radio’s “On Air with Eryn” just ahead of her performance at the Grand Ole Opry, where Delnora received the award for 2026 ICMA Female Vocalist of the Year.“Thank you so much, Cashbox Magazine, DJs across the USA for playing the song, and everyone who has listened, bought, downloaded, streamed, liked, and/or shared with someone who needs more light in their life,” commented Delnora. “I love you all and encourage you to continue being the light in a dark world!”“Looking For The Light” is available now on all major streaming platforms and on Delnora’s award-winning album “Blank Page.” Find out more at https://www.delnora.com/ About Cashbox Magazine:Cash Box (now known as Cashbox Magazine) has been a premier American music-industry trade publication since its founding in 1942. Originally serving the coin-operated machine and jukebox industries, it evolved into a major weekly chart competitor to Billboard. Cashbox pioneered genre-specific chart lists and invented the "with a bullet" indicator for rapidly rising hits. Following a brief hiatus in the late 1990s, the Cashbox legacy continues as a digital and print publication dedicated to both major-label and independent artists. Visit them online at https://www.cashbox-magazine.com/ For media requests, please contact:

Official music video of Delnora's 'Looking For The Light'

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