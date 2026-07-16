Richmond District Traffic Alert: Ramp closures at I-64 and Route 60 interchanges with I-295 in Henrico County for paving Sunday night
RICHMOND – Motorists are advised of multiple overnight ramp closures at the Interstate 64 (I-64) and Route 60 interchanges with Interstate 295 (I-295) in Henrico County for paving along the northbound I-295 collector-distributor road. Motorists should follow posted detours or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.
Weather permitting, work will occur Sunday, July 19, at 9 p.m. through Monday, July 20, at 6 a.m. as follows:
I-64 and I-295 Interchange
Along the eastbound I-64 Exit 200 collector-distributor road:
- Eastbound I-64 ramp to northbound I-295: Continue to Exit 205 and take Route 33 (Bottoms Bridge Road) to westbound I-64 to exit 200 for northbound I-295
Route 60 and I-295 Interchange
Along the Exit 28 collector-distributor road:
- Eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to northbound I-295: Continue on eastbound U.S. 60 to Exit 205 and take northbound Bottoms Bridge Road to westbound I-64 to Exit 200 for northbound I-295
- Northbound I-295 ramp to westbound U.S. 60 ramp: Continue along the collector-distributor road to take eastbound Route 60 to southbound I-295 to the westbound Route 60 ramp
For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
Updated traffic information is available on 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov and on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices.
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