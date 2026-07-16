Chairman Cassidy Delivers Remarks During Confirmation Hearing on Nomination for Secretary of Labor

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, delivered remarks during today’s confirmation hearing for the nomination of Keith Sonderling to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Click here to watch the full hearing.

Cassidy’s opening remarks as prepared for delivery can be found below:

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions will please come to order.

Thank you, Mr. Sonderling for appearing before the Committee, and for your willingness to again serve the American people; this time as Secretary of Labor.

Mr. Sonderling currently serves as Acting Secretary at the Department of Labor, as well as leading sub-agencies within DOL, guiding policymaking, regulation, and enforcement of the nation’s labor laws. He was confirmed by this committee as Deputy Secretary of Labor last year.

Based on his extensive experience in labor and employment policy, and as a public servant it is clear he is qualified.

When President Trump nominated Mr. Sonderling as EEOC commissioner in 2020, the Senate confirmed him with bipartisan support.

As commissioner, Mr. Sonderling worked in a non-partisan manner to address illegal workplace discrimination and enforce laws as Congress intended.

While at the Wage and Hour Division, Mr. Sonderling developed President Trump’s independent contractor policy, empowering millions of workers to earn a living in the manner in which they choose.

He has continued to push for Americans’ ability to work as independent contractors at DOL, championing policies that provide regulatory clarity to workers and businesses as to what constitutes an independent contractor.

He also clarified the joint employer standard, protecting the American franchise model that employs over nine million Americans.

The workforce is changing and it will continue to change as technology advances.

As Secretary, I’m confident that he will protect workers, help businesses create more jobs, and help workers navigate AI-driven changes in the workforce.

The apprenticeship model offers a solution. But the current system is too burdensome, and inconsistent state laws confuse workers and businesses alike. We must simplify the registration process to make it faster and easier for employers to offer apprenticeships.

Senator Banks and I introduced the START Act so industries that are unfamiliar with apprenticeships will be able to participate with ease.

We also must broaden our retirement system to empower workers; increasing their opportunities to build financial security after finishing their career.

Mr. Sonderling is already protecting Americans’ retirement. Under his leadership, the Department of Labor ended Biden’s pattern of seeking frivolous investigations into large employers for political purposes, ensuring their work is focused on protecting workers' savings, not chasing headlines.

Americans who are saving for retirement should have access to the same variety of lucrative investments as other investors, such as union and government plans. I'm glad the agency proposed a rule which clarifies how retirement plans can safely invest in alternative assets.

I’m also glad to see Mr. Sonderling cracking down on unemployment insurance fraud.

Lax controls on unemployment insurance systems place money in the hands of criminals instead of Americans trying to find a job and provide for their families.

That's why I conducted oversight of states with egregious improper payment rates. I commend Mr. Sonderling for demanding immediate action from states and territories so that Americans’ tax dollars will be safeguarded.

Thank you, Mr. Sonderling, for appearing before the Committee. I look forward to hearing more about how you plan to protect workers and create economic growth nationwide.

With that, I recognize Senator Sanders.

###

For all news and updates from HELP Republicans, visit our website or Twitter at @GOPHELP