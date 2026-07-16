SST Leaders Press National Academies for Requested Documents in Ongoing Oversight Investigation

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairman Brian Babin, Investigations and Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Rich McCormick, and Environment Subcommittee Chairman Scott Franklin sent a letter to National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) President Dr. Neil Shubin regarding NASEM's withholding of information requested by the Committee as part of its ongoing oversight of the organization's federally supported activities. The Chairmen call on NASEM to fully comply with the Committee's oversight request and produce the outstanding materials sought by the Committee.

In the letter, the Chairmen acknowledge NASEM's efforts to respond to the Committee's requests to date but express concern that the organization is withholding responsive information based on broad assertions of privilege or confidentiality. They write, "The Committee cannot evaluate, and will not accept, privilege claims asserted in this manner."

The Chairmen further emphasize that generalized or categorical assertions of privilege do not relieve organizations of their obligation to comply with legitimate congressional oversight requests. They write that "Generalized or categorical assertions of privilege do not excuse noncompliance with congressional oversight requests. Privilege claims are to be asserted narrowly, substantiated on a document-by-document basis, and asserted only where legally appropriate."

The letter also explains that Congress's constitutional oversight authority extends to organizations receiving federal funding or performing functions relied upon by federal agencies. The Chairmen further note that the Committee's legislative responsibilities require access to information necessary to evaluate federal programs and determine whether legislative reforms are warranted.

Additionally, the Chairmen stress that recipients of federal funding are expected to cooperate fully with legitimate congressional oversight and that the Committee remains willing to accommodate legitimate confidentiality concerns where appropriate. They write that "Until the Committee receives all requested materials, policymakers and the public should carefully evaluate findings and recommendations that are the subject of this inquiry in light of the unresolved questions surrounding their development."

The Committee requested that NASEM produce the requested materials no later than July 31, 2026.

To read the full letter, please click here.