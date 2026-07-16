JAMAICAN AMERICAN JUDGE JACKIE POWELL HONORED FOR SERVICE ON BROWARD COUNTY BENCH

Jamaican American Judge Jackie Powell, who made history as the first Jamaican American woman elected to the bench in Broward County’s 17th Judicial Circuit, has been recognized for her commitment to justice, mentorship and community service.

Powell, a County Court judge, was among two Broward judges honored by the T.J. Reddick Bar Association this month for their contributions to the judiciary. She received the Judge Zebedee Wright Judicial Award, which recognizes a member of the judiciary who demonstrates fairness, integrity, intellectual rigor and a strong commitment to justice.

Circuit Court Judge N. Hunter Davis was also honored, receiving the Rising Jurist Award for newer members of the judiciary who demonstrate exceptional promise, judicial temperament and dedication to the principles of the bench.

Powell was first elected in 2018, becoming the first Jamaican American woman to serve as a judge in Broward County’s 17th Judicial Circuit. Since taking the bench, the Plantation resident has used her position to encourage young people to pursue careers in law and public service.

She has visited more than 50 schools, invited students into her courtroom and created opportunities for them to learn about the judicial system firsthand. Her commitment to mentorship extends beyond her judicial duties, with more than two decades of service mentoring young people through her church and community initiatives.

“My passion is youth. I seize every opportunity to encourage young people to reach for their dreams,” Powell said. “What we do for others remains in the world.”

Powell’s community impact has earned her several recognitions, including a 2024 Letter of Honor from the City of North Lauderdale, the Jamaican-American Bar Association’s Outstanding Judiciary Award, a Judicial Honoree recognition from the 17th Judicial Circuit and recognition among Black America’s Best Professionals by the International Career and Business Alliance.

She also serves on several community boards, including Voices for the Children of Broward County and Jamaican Women of Florida, where she supports initiatives focused on underserved communities.

The 17th Judicial Circuit of Florida, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, is the second-largest judicial circuit in the state. It serves Broward County through four courthouses, including the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, and has 90 judges — 32 county court judges and 58 circuit judges.