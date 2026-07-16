NEW JUDGE ANDREW SHEERAN, FORMER DESANTIS OFFICIAL, TO BE SWORN IN
Updated July 15, 2026, 6:40 p.m. ET
A new circuit judge for the state's Big Bend region is being ceremonially sworn in on July 17 in what's known as an investiture.
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Andrew Sheeran to the bench in March, replacing longtime judge John C. Cooper, who retired last year.
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