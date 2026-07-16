Pulling Up the Past: Preserving Gullah Heritage and Generational Connection with Sweetgrass in the Lowcountry

No matter where you go in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, you are bound to encounter local Gullah artisans with expertly woven baskets, baskets that symbolize the bond across generations and the familial knowledge that sustains those connections. The key to this craft, beyond cultural wisdom alone, is in the material itself: sweetgrass.

Sweetgrass is a native coastal perennial grass prized for its strength and flexibility, making it ideal for shaping into the basketry you’ll find from the markets of Charleston to the roadside stands on U.S. Highway 17. The Gullah community, which traces its lineage from enslaved West Africans in the South Carolina coastal region, brought this craft from Africa and have continued passing down the form since the 1700s. What was originally utilized in rice fields and ensuing production has now become a world-renowned art form with work in collections like the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

A relationship between basket makers and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, has developed over the course of 12 years thanks to a friendship between former Corporate Communications Chief Glenn Jeffries, and fifth-generation basket weaver, Lynette Youson. On the grounds of the Cooper River Rediversion Project, a project owned and operated in partnership with Santee Cooper and USACE and located in St. Stephen, South Carolina, a wealth of native sweetgrass material lies untouched for groups of weavers led by Youson to harvest at peak season.

Whether it be through actively encouraging her grandchildren’s participation or taking time to showcase proper technique to first time pullers, Youson’s unbridled passion is contagious. Speaking on the communal nature of the pulls, Youson said, “I love to share, that’s why I bring some of the basket weavers here. We can’t live in this world alone; some people want to hog everything up for themselves, but you won’t be successful doing things like that. By the grace of God, we’ll continue to work together and pass this artform along for generations to come.”

Ronnie June, Charleston District Cooper River Rediversion Project natural resources manager, is leading the effort on the USACE side to give back to the community and celebrate creative expression that is so intrinsically tied to the Lowcountry. Speaking on the annual sweetgrass pulls he facilitates, June said, “The [Charleston District] is proud to be able to provide this natural resource to artisans of the Lowcountry to carry on traditions passed down from generation to generation. The partnership, friendship and shared camaraderie are additional rewards!”

The group Youson leads not only encompasses friends and colleagues, but relatives continuing the legacies they’ve inherited. Emily Stark, a public affairs specialist who participated in the fall of 2025, spoke on how illuminating it was to be involved with the event. “Ms. Lynette opened my eyes to a new perspective on the time, energy and love that goes into creating sweetgrass art,” Stark said. “Hearing her stories about the deep roots this art form has in her family, while watching her teach her granddaughter and pass the tradition on to the next generation, was truly an amazing experience. This art form is a unique and cherished part of the Gullah culture here inCharleston, and every sweetgrass piece tells a story deeply connected to the history and heritage of the Lowcountry.”

Through these outreach efforts, USACE hopes to supply weavers with the raw materials they need, expressing profound admiration for Gullah craftsmanship and the weavers who continue threading links from the past to the future.