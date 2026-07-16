CE Kitchen Cleaning Raises the Standard for Commercial Kitchen Deep Cleaning Across Maryland

Commercial Kitchen Deep Cleaning Maryland Commercial kitchen after professional deep cleaning and grease removal by CE Kitchen Cleaning Commercial restaurant range after professional deep cleaning of burners, cooking surfaces, and surrounding stainless-steel areas

CE Kitchen Cleaning services 500+ Maryland kitchens annually, removing grease buildup that routine staff cleaning leaves behind.

MD, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restaurants and institutional kitchens across Maryland face a common challenge: visible surfaces may be cleaned every day, while grease, food residue and contaminants continue to accumulate behind equipment, beneath cooking lines, around ventilation areas and on hard-to-reach structural surfaces. CE Kitchen Cleaning , a specialized division of Calamus Enterprises LLC owned by Mike Calamus, provides professional commercial kitchen deep cleaning for Maryland restaurants, carryouts, food trucks, hotels, churches, daycare centers, school cafeterias, assisted living facilities, catering companies, ghost kitchens, banquet halls, bars, restaurant franchises and grocery-store prepared-food departments.With more than 14 years of industry experience and over 500 commercial kitchens serviced annually, the company focuses on grease-heavy food-service environments that require more than routine janitorial maintenance.Removing Grease That Regular Staff Cleaning Cannot HandleDaily cleaning remains essential, but restaurant employees often lack the time, equipment and safe access required to clean behind heavy appliances, beneath fryers, above cooking areas and around commercial ventilation systems.Over time, grease vapor and food residue can settle on equipment, walls, ceilings, floors, tile, grout and concealed surfaces. This buildup may contribute to persistent odors, pest attraction, difficult working conditions, equipment strain and sanitation concerns.Our teams regularly find heavy grease in areas that cannot realistically be reached during a normal restaurant shift, said Mike Calamus, owner of Calamus Enterprises LLC. Our role is to remove that buildup thoroughly and help operators maintain cleaner, safer and more manageable kitchens.The company’s approach supports the growing demand for commercial kitchen deep cleaning Maryland food-service operators can schedule around closures, maintenance periods and slower operating days.Specialized Steam Cleaning for Commercial KitchensCE Kitchen Cleaning uses professional high-temperature steam systems, commercial degreasers and controlled cleaning methods to loosen hardened residue and reach areas that conventional wiping and mopping may leave behind.Commercial kitchen steam cleaning services may include:• Deep cleaning commercial cooking lines• Degreasing ovens, grills, fryers and ranges• Steam cleaning kitchen equipment and removable components• Cleaning beneath and behind heavy appliances• Cleaning walls, ceilings, tile, grout and floors• Sanitizing walk-in coolers and freezers• Cleaning food trucks and portable kitchens• Floor stripping and waxing• Cleaning loading areas and surrounding workspaces• Full restaurant grease cleaningThe company also provides hood cleaning Maryland businesses can include within a broader kitchen project, along with kitchen exhaust cleaning Maryland food-service operators may require for grease-prone ventilation areas.Each project is evaluated according to the size of the kitchen, the number of appliances, the level of grease accumulation, accessibility and the facility’s operating schedule.Serving Restaurants and Institutional Kitchens Across MarylandCE Kitchen Cleaning serves Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Howard County, Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County and Baltimore City.The company also works with food-service businesses in Frederick, Rockville, Silver Spring, Gaithersburg, Bethesda, Columbia, Laurel, Annapolis, Hagerstown, Cumberland and surrounding Maryland communities.Restaurant kitchen cleaning Maryland businesses request is not limited to traditional restaurants. Schools, churches, hotels, daycare facilities, assisted living communities and catering operations often prepare large volumes of food while having limited opportunities to move equipment or shut down the kitchen for extensive maintenance.For local operators searching for restaurant cleaning near me, CE Kitchen Cleaning provides site-specific evaluations and cleaning plans based on the actual condition of the facility.Location-based service inquiries also include kitchen cleaning Montgomery County MD, kitchen cleaning Baltimore MD and restaurant deep cleaning Rockville MD.Experience in High-Volume and Regulated FacilitiesAccording to company information, CE Kitchen Cleaning has completed work for independent restaurants, universities, hotels, hospitals, government facilities and national food-service organizations.Past projects have included facilities associated with the White House Complex, World Bank, Whole Foods, Pfizer, Sodexo, Towson University, Hilton Hotels and other institutional operators.These environments require careful scheduling, reliable personnel and experience working around commercial food-service equipment.CE Kitchen Cleaning states that its technicians are insured, background-checked and trained to work in professional kitchen environments. Clients communicate with regional management rather than a centralized call center, allowing each kitchen to receive a cleaning plan based on its layout, equipment and operating requirements.Preventive Maintenance Instead of Emergency CleaningMany operators first request professional cleaning after a failed inspection, equipment problem or visible sanitation issue. CE Kitchen Cleaning encourages businesses to schedule deep cleaning before accumulated grease becomes an operational concern.Professional deep cleaning complements the daily work performed by kitchen staff. It targets the equipment, structural surfaces and hidden areas that require specialized tools, additional time and temporary access to the full kitchen.Depending on usage and cooking volume, businesses may schedule one-time, annual, semiannual, quarterly or more frequent cleaning services.More information about commercial kitchen services in Maryland and Washington, DC is available at:Additional information about CE Kitchen Cleaning and Calamus Enterprises LLC is available at:About CE Kitchen CleaningCE Kitchen Cleaning is a specialized commercial kitchen cleaning service operated by Calamus Enterprises LLC and owned by Mike Calamus. The company provides commercial kitchen deep cleaning, restaurant equipment steam cleaning, grease removal, hood and ventilation-area cleaning, and structural surface cleaning for restaurants and institutional food-service facilities.CE Kitchen Cleaning serves clients in Maryland, Washington, DC, Virginia and other East Coast markets, focusing on the difficult grease buildup and hidden contamination that routine staff cleaning cannot fully address.Media ContactCE Kitchen CleaningCalamus Enterprises LLCMike CalamusPhone: (301) 275-5640Email: info@steamcleaning.usMaryland Services: https://www.steamcleaning.us/kitchen-deep-cleaning-services-maryland-washington-dc/ Company Information: https://www.calamus-enterprises.com/ce-kitchen-cleaning/

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