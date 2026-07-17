New Mobile App Aims to Help Parents Raise Emotionally Healthy Kids Amid Growing Youth Mental Health Crisis

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Created by Two Lifelong Educators, Our Family Culture Gives Parents a Practical Framework for Building Stronger, More Intentional Families

Parents have never cared more about their children, yet they've also never faced more competing influences on their family's values and identity.” — Steven Shapiro

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when anxiety, depression, loneliness, and social isolation among young people continue to dominate headlines, two lifelong educators have launched a new mobile app designed to help parents proactively build the kind of family culture where children can thrive. The launch follows the founders' recent feature in Psychology Today , where they discussed helping families raise emotionally healthy children in today's increasingly digital world.Our Family Culture, developed by siblings Steven Shapiro and Nancy Shapiro Rapport, combines nearly seven decades of experience working with children and families into a practical, affordable system that helps parents intentionally create shared values, strengthen family relationships, and raise emotionally healthy kids. After spending more than 30 years each in public education—Nancy as a middle school counselor and Steven as a teacher and educational leader—the pair witnessed firsthand the mounting pressures facing today's families and the growing need for a practical framework that extends beyond traditional parenting advice."Parents have never cared more about their children, yet they've also never faced more competing influences on their family's values and identity," said Steven Shapiro, co-founder of Our Family Culture. "We created this app to help parents move from parenting by default to parenting with purpose."Unlike apps that primarily organize calendars or manage household tasks, Our Family Culture helps parents define the core values they want to characterize their family and then reinforces those values through ongoing practice. Families select a customized set of "Fundamentals" and receive daily discussion prompts, videos, activities, scenarios, recommended books, and other resources designed to make those behaviors part of everyday life."Our family culture exists whether we create it intentionally or not," said Nancy Shapiro Rapport, co-founder of the platform. "The question is whether we're willing to be deliberate about shaping it. We believe the conversations families have around the dinner table today become the character of the adults our children become tomorrow."The app is built on a behavior-based methodology called the Fundamentals System, originally developed by David J. Friedman, best-selling author of Culture, By Design, through his internationally recognized culture-building work with organizations around the world. That same framework has now been adapted specifically for families, helping parents create alignment around shared values, establish a common language for those values, and reinforce them through consistent practice.Subscribers can customize 13 to 25 Family Fundamentals unique to their household, invite co-parents and caregivers to participate, access a continually expanding library of parenting resources, and preserve their family's journey through integrated written, audio, and video journaling features. The platform also connects users with a growing community of like-minded parents committed to raising resilient, emotionally healthy children.Available for iOS and Android , Our Family Culture is being offered at an introductory price of $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually, making intentional family culture-building accessible to households of every size and stage.For more information or to begin a free trial, visit www.OurFamilyCulture.org About Parenting With Purpose, LLCParenting With Purpose, LLC is dedicated to helping families intentionally create the kind of home environments where children develop resilience, character, and emotional well-being. Its flagship product, Our Family Culture, is a first-of-its-kind mobile app that equips parents with the tools, structure, and community needed to build an enduring family culture rooted in shared values and purposeful action.Media Resources:• Psychology Today feature on Steven Shapiro and Nancy Shapiro Rapport: "RaisingEmotionally Healthy Kids in the Digital Age"• App screenshots available upon request• Founder interviews available• High-resolution photos availableMedia Contact:Sean SweeneyCo-Founder & Chief Marketing OfficerParenting With Purpose, LLC800-OFC-3192sean@ourfamilyculture.org

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