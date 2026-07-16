Adora POS Certified as PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider, the Highest Standard for Payment Card Security

The cloud-based POS provider for pizza chains and franchises has earned the most rigorous compliance validation the payment card industry offers.

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adora POS, a leading provider of cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) systems for pizza restaurants, today announced it has been certified as a PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider, the highest level of compliance validation under the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard.The PCI DSS is a global security standard established by the major card brands to protect cardholder data wherever it is processed, stored, or transmitted. Level 1 is the most demanding tier for service providers, companies that handle payment data on behalf of other businesses. It requires an annual on-site assessment by an independent Qualified Security Assessor rather than a self-administered questionnaire, and it validates security controls across network architecture, data encryption, access management, monitoring, and ongoing testing. It is the same standard the world's largest payment processors are held to.For restaurant operators, the certification carries practical weight. Pizza chains and franchises process card payments across multiple channels, including in-store ordering, online ordering, and call centers, and every one of those transactions depends on the security of the technology behind it. Level 1 Service Provider certification gives Adora POS customers independent, audited assurance that cardholder data is protected to the strictest standard the payment card industry defines."When an operator takes a payment on Adora, they're trusting us with the part of their business that can hurt them most if it goes wrong. We wanted that trust independently verified," said Kevin Wendland, President of Adora POS. "Level 1 Service Provider status is the same bar the largest payment companies in the world have to clear. Earning it means our customers, from single stores to large franchise groups, can take payments knowing their data and their reputation are protected."The certification reflects the architecture Adora POS has maintained since its founding. The platform is fully cloud-native, with no store-based servers and no hybrid architecture, which means security updates and protections apply across every location at once rather than depending on hardware sitting in a back office. Founder and CEO Sharli Younan, a former CTO of a large pizza chain, built the system around the operational realities of chain and multi-store restaurant groups, where a security failure at one location can affect an entire brand.The milestone follows continued growth for the company, which serves pizza businesses nationwide and integrates with popular food service platforms.

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