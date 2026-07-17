HNL Lab Medicine Announces 2026 Children's Art Contest Winners

Congratulations to our 2026 Kids Art Contest winners! Their creativity and imagination brought the world of laboratory medicine to life, reminding us that curiosity is the first step toward discovery.

HNL Lab Medicine, a leading medical diagnostics laboratory, is proud to announce the winners of its 2026 Annual Children's Art Contest.

It’s inspiring how students combine science and imagination in creative ways. These entries are a reminder that curiosity begins early and can lead to incredible ideas and discoveries.” — Jessica Bargilione, Chief Marketing Officer at HNL Lab Medicine

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year's contest invited students in grades K-8 from across the region to showcase their creativity by designing a test tube rack filled with an original experiment. Participants used their imagination, curiosity, and artistic talents to answer the question: "What would I discover?"From imaginative scientific breakthroughs to playful, larger-than-life concepts, students embraced the opportunity to explore science through art and express how they see the world around them.More than 100 submissions were received from students across the region, highlighting not only artistic talent, but a shared sense of curiosity and enthusiasm for discovery.Now in its fifth year, HNL Lab Medicine ’s Annual Children’s Art Contest is designed to do more than celebrate artwork. It encourages students to think like scientists, ask questions, and explore new ideas while connecting creativity to real-world discovery. It also reflects HNL Lab Medicine’s ongoing commitment to supporting education and building meaningful connections within the communities it serves.After reviewing submissions, including input and voting from the HNL Lab Medicine team, the following students were selected as this year’s winners:Most Creative• Jeslyn Dinh, Grade 8• Akhil Pulavarthi, Grade 4• Alice Fisher, Grade 2Most Innovative• Ayush Patel, Grade 5• Regan Weirbach, Grade 6• Nitya Patel, Grade 1Most Expressive• Aria Harazim, Grade 6• Punya Patel, Grade 5• Landyn Thomas, Grade KEach winner will receive a family membership to either the Da Vinci Science Center or the Franklin Institute in recognition of their creativity, originality, and imaginative approach to scientific discovery.Winning artwork will also be displayed throughout HNL Lab Medicine’s more than 50 Patient Service Centers across the region, where patients, visitors, and team members will have the opportunity to experience these students’ creativity firsthand.“It’s inspiring to see how students bring science and imagination together in such creative ways,” said Jessica Bargilione, Chief Marketing Officer at HNL Lab Medicine. “These entries are a powerful reminder that curiosity starts early and can lead to incredible ideas and discoveries.”For more information about HNL Lab Medicine and its community outreach initiatives, visit hnl.com.###About HNL Lab MedicineOperating for over 28 years, HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi-regional, full-service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, employers, and industrial accounts throughout Pennsylvania. HNL Lab Medicine has more than 50 patient service centers in Pennsylvania and has 33 acute care laboratories within our partners' hospital sites. The HNL Lab Medicine team consists of over 2,200 employees, including over 109 industry-leading pathologists and scientific directors . Our multidisciplinary team of experts is focused on providing expert medical and technical diagnostic guidance so that patients may get diagnosed and treated faster. Learn more at HNL.com and follow us on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

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