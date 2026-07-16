Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,892 in the last 365 days.

Annandale man sentenced for trafficking “boot” and unlawfully possessing firearms

Tyrice Stanton, 37, of Annandale, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for possession with intent to distribute "boot" and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Annandale man sentenced for trafficking “boot” and unlawfully possessing firearms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.