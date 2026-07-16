ZD Stucco Repair Completes Full Exterior Restoration for Wells Fargo in Clifton NJ

Wells Fargo in Clifton gets a brand new exterior New EIFS system Wells Fargo drive-through

Major Route 3 project replaced a compromised wall system with new plywood, waterproofing, insulation, flashing and a complete EIFS exterior.

What appeared to be an exterior finish problem turned out to involve the entire wall system. We rebuilt it properly from the plywood forward while preserving the design that people recognize.” — Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZD Stucco Repair has completed a major exterior reconstruction project at the Wells Fargo branch along Route 3 in Clifton, New Jersey.The project began after ongoing leaks raised concerns about the condition behind the building’s existing stucco. Initial demolition revealed that the original wall assembly lacked an effective waterproofing system and that much of the plywood substrate had deteriorated.Rather than covering the visible damage with temporary repairs, the existing stucco system was removed and the exterior was rebuilt completely. ZD Stucco Repair replaced more than 60 sheets of compromised plywood with new code-compliant sheathing, installed a liquid-applied waterproofing system and constructed a new Dryvit EIFS assembly The team recreated the building’s distinctive arches, triangles and decorative moldings without relying on complete original measurements or blueprints. Because the pitched structure changes height around the building, each architectural feature had to be measured and adapted individually.It was important to execute the job in phases and in full coordination with the management to ensure the branch remained open and customers could safely access the building.The finished building retains its familiar architectural character with a refreshed gray exterior that complements the original red brick. Beneath the new appearance is a modern wall system designed to improve moisture protection, insulation and long-term durability.ZD Stucco Repair is a New Jersey-based exterior restoration contractor specializing in stucco, EIFS, moisture remediation, exterior painting and large-scale residential and commercial projects. The company serves property owners, businesses, HOAs and property managers throughout New Jersey and the greater New York region.

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