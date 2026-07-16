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Learn the basics of herbal medications at Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 16, 2026 – Do you have an interest in herbal medications? Join the park team at Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park on Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m. to learn more.

Learn the difference between infusions, decoctions and tinctures and discover the solvents that can be used for each. Discover the different herbs that can be used in oil infusions while learning about their beneficial properties. Participants will end the class by making an oil infusion with lavender, calendula or chamomile that they can take home.

Class is limited to those 12 and older, and registration is required. Visit I Camp MO and click activities located at the bottom of the page to search for the event.

Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park is located 12 miles north of Marshall on Hwy. 122. For more information about the event, call the park office at 660-886-7537.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit Missouri State Parks. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

 

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Learn the basics of herbal medications at Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park

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