Bluegrass Advanced Mental Health Opens in Louisville, Expanding Options for Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression

Bluegrass Advanced Mental Health

Combining triple-board certified expertise with local roots, Dr. David Roth launches a new physician-led practice focused on interventional psychiatric care.

Too many people have been told they've tried everything, when what they've actually tried is every medication. TMS and Spravato work through different mechanisms than antidepressants.” — Dr. David Roth, Chief Medical Officer & Founder BAMH

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluegrass Advanced Mental Health (BAMH) announces its grand opening this August, at 7410 New La Grange Road, Suite 320. The practice brings specialized interventional psychiatric care—including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Accelerated TMS, and Spravato (esketamine)—to Louisville patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) who have not found relief through traditional medications.

Led by Dr. David Roth, a triple-board-certified physician in Adult Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Pediatrics, the practice addresses a critical gap in care. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, major depressive disorder affects over 21 million U.S. adults annually, with one in three failing to achieve full relief from standard antidepressant medications.

“Too many people in this community have been told they've tried everything, when what they've actually tried is every medication, not every treatment,” said Dr. David Roth, Chief Medical Officer and founder of BAMH. “TMS and Spravato work through different mechanisms than traditional antidepressants. We built this practice to directly confront the growing mental healthcare crisis by providing insurance-covered, evidence-based options for the one-third of patients who do not experience relief from traditional medications.”

Advanced Treatment, Delivered Locally

BAMH utilizes BrainsWay Deep TMS: An FDA-cleared unique solution with a proprietary technology that uses electromagnetic waves to stimulate the neurons in specific brain targets associated with various brain disorders, including depression, anxious depression, OCD and smoking addiction. For patients needing faster results, the practice offers BrainsWay Accelerated SWIFT, compressing most of a six-week course into just six days.

The practice also provides Spravato (esketamine), an FDA-approved nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression and acute suicidal ideation. Administered in-clinic under physician supervision, Spravato targets the brain's glutamate system, often providing symptom relief in days rather than weeks.

Physician-Led, Insurance-Accepting Care

Unlike many niche psychiatric practices, BAMH accepts most major insurance plans for Standard TMS and Spravato when clinical criteria are met; Accelerated TMS is currently offered on a self-pay basis. The clinic provides comprehensive evaluations for patients ages 8 and older, treating conditions including Major Depressive Disorder, Post-Partum depression, Premenstrual Dysphoric disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive disorder (OCD), Anxiety disorder, Tic disorder, and ADHD.

Dr. Roth's Triple Board certification is uncommon in the field and shapes how the practice approaches treatment planning, particularly for patients whose depression, anxiety, and/or OCD struggles overlap. “Those conditions rarely show up in isolation,” Dr. Roth said. “Our goal is to act as a partner to the local medical community, providing specialized interventions that supplement a patient's existing care and returning them to their primary provider for ongoing management.”

Louisville Caring for Louisville

BAMH is deeply rooted in Louisville’s medical history. A third-generation Louisvillian, Dr. David Roth founded the practice after returning to his hometown, bringing over 30 years of clinical experience and advanced training to the region. After completing the elite Triple Board Residency at the University of Hawai’i, Dr. Roth served in key psychiatric leadership roles in California and Hawai’i. Throughout his career, he has focused on evidence-based, whole-person care. He has taught and published nationally on mental health innovations and telepsychiatry.

“We are a community-based practice,” said Suzanne Roth, VP of Marketing and Operations. “We are building the kind of patient-centered environment we’d want for our own family and neighbors.”

The practice is currently accepting new patients and is scheduling appointments ahead of its August 17 opening. Initial consultations include a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation, treatment history review, and insurance verification.

About Bluegrass Advanced Mental Health

Bluegrass Advanced Mental Health is a Louisville-based, physician-owned psychiatric practice dedicated to improving patient outcomes through evidence-based, interventional care. Founded by triple board-certified psychiatrist Dr. David Roth, the practice provides comprehensive evaluation and treatment for children, adolescents, and adults. Addressing the critical needs of patients who haven’t achieved relief from traditional medication and therapy, the clinic specializes in advanced modalities including BrainsWay Deep TMS, Accelerated TMS, and Spravato® (esketamine). Bluegrass AMH partners with other providers to deliver specialized interventions to their patients as a supplement to their treatment plan.

Meet Dr. Roth: Why a Triple Board-Certified Psychiatrist Founded Bluegrass Advanced Mental Health

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.