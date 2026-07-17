Kordis Launches Revolutionary AI Operations Layer to Manage Hourly Staffing Operations Around the Clock

The revolutionary AI ops layer for high-volume and temp hourly staffing screens applicants, confirms workers, fills shifts and covers no-shows day or night.

The Best Employee You'll Never Have to Hire” — Kordis

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kordis today announced the launch of its revolutionary AI operations layer for hourly staffing—the manual glue that keeps shifts filled across high-volume and temporary hourly staffing heavy industries. Kordis does the repetitive operational work around every shift so employers and staffing operators can spend their time deciding, not dialing.

Hourly and temporary staffing runs on constant motion: applicants to screen, workers to confirm, shifts to fill and no-shows to cover—often at 5 a.m. or 11 p.m. Kordis handles that work automatically. It screens and evaluates applicants, moves them into onboarding, auto-calls and confirms workers, fills open shifts at any hour, and stages qualified cover when dropouts or no-shows put a shift at risk.

Kordis brings that work together its innovative guided operations terminal. Operators can see applicants, workers, open shifts, outreach, confirmations, exceptions and receipts in one place. Kordis performs the repeatable work and presents clear, fixable exceptions when a person’s judgment is required.

The platform also gives hourly employers a direct hiring and referral path. Applicants can use a branded mobile link to apply, provide a résumé and complete required questions. Kordis organizes the information, runs the configured screening and presents the evidence for review without making the operator re-enter the same person across disconnected tools.

Workers receive shift offers, confirmations, directions, reminders, onboarding and routine answers through SMS and mobile links rather than another app. The Worker Line answers common questions from the employer’s own instructions and routes judgment calls back to the operation.

Text Kordis extends the same operation to authorized users when they are away from the terminal. An operator on the floor, in transit or at a client site can ask what remains open, check an exception or stage the next piece of work from a phone. The terminal remains the primary operating surface; Text Kordis provides continuity on the go with the same permissions, approvals and receipts.

“Keep your books. Keep your payroll. Kordis fills your shifts—morning, noon, and night,” said a Kordis spokesperson. “We built this for the person actually running the operation. Kordis does the work; they make the decisions.”

Crucially, Kordis coexists with the systems employers already rely on rather than replacing them. Accounting, payroll, banking, job boards and any applicant-tracking system can stay exactly where they are. Kordis layers on top to eliminate the manual re-typing, constant phone tag and disconnected handoffs that consume the day, then returns finished work to those systems.

Operational trust is built into the experience. Facts can be traced to their source. Consequential actions show what will happen before approval. Sent, delivered, replied, failed and needs-review remain separate visible states. Kordis does not claim work is complete unless there is a receipt.

Kordis is purpose-built for hourly staffing at scale—not only staffing agencies, but any employer running high-volume or temporary hourly workforces where filling every shift, every day, is the difference between hitting production and falling short.

The product is designed to be simple enough for a non-technical operator to use on day one: guided workflows, plain-language steps and clear, fixable exceptions instead of dense configuration.

To learn more or request a demonstration using your own operation, visit https://kordisai.com.

## About Kordis

Kordis is the AI operations layer for hourly staffing. It automates the manual work around every shift—screening, onboarding, confirmations, shift fills, no-show coverage, worker communication and payroll preparation—while working alongside the accounting, payroll and hiring systems employers already use. Kordis is based in Ontario, Canada.

Kordis Promo Video

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