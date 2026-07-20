Tenovi Launches Gen 3 Blood Pressure Monitor, Extending a Patient-First Remote Monitoring Platform

Tenovi Blood Pressure Monitor Generation 3

Tenovi's expands remote monitoring suite, giving health systems, payers, and care organizations a single partner for cellular-connected RPM programs

PORTSMOUTH , NH, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenovi , a leader in remote monitoring and the No. 11 fastest-growing private healthcare company in America on the Inc. 5000 list, today announced the launch of its Tenovi Gen 3 Blood Pressure Monitor (BPM) , an FDA-cleared device for remote hypertension management.Nearly 48% of U.S. adults have hypertension, which remains a leading driver of cardiovascular hospitalizations.1 Controlling Blood Pressure is one of the highest-weighted clinical measures in the Medicare Advantage Star Ratings. CMS guidance also credits remote, device-transmitted blood pressure readings toward that measure, the same as a reading taken in the clinic. Remote blood pressure monitoring gives care teams a way to catch out-of-range readings between visits, when there's still time to intervene before a routine issue becomes a hospitalization."Remote patient monitoring is about preventive care for patients. It is a rising blood pressure reading that gets caught on a Tuesday afternoon instead of resulting in an emergency room visit days or weeks later," said Nizan Friedman, PhD, Founder and CEO of Tenovi. "The Tenovi Gen 3 BPM gives more chronic care patients access to proactive care and healthcare teams the ability to run early detection at scale."In addition to the standard single measurement button, the Gen 3 BPM includes a triple measurement option that takes 3 back to back measurements and displays the average. A built-in voice assist function reads results aloud, supporting patients with visual impairments or those who prefer audio over the screen. An irregular heartbeat detection feature flags notable variations in heart rhythm during a measurement, and new scroll buttons lets patients page through past readings directly on the device's LCD screen.The Gen 3 BPM connects to the Tenovi Cellular Gateway, so patient vitals automatically and securely reach clinical care teams without manual syncing or a smartphone app. The Gateway uses a multi-carrier SIM with an antenna tuned for U.S. carrier networks, and has cell phone fallback to support transmission in areas with inconsistent cellular coverage. Additionally, Tenovi’s Gateway uses a visual light system to remind patients to take their measurement in the morning. It then turns green so the patient knows the measurement was transmitted to their care team.Gen 3 adds to a catalog of more than 60 connected health device solutions that transmit vital sign data automatically and securely through Tenovi's Cellular Gateway and a single API. For healthcare teams, that means one integration can support an entire program's device mix. Health systems and payers can work with one infrastructure vendor across a member population's monitoring needs instead of managing multiple device suppliers.1 National Center for Health Statistics. Hypertension Prevalence, Awareness, Treatment, and Control Among Adults Age 18 and Older: United States, August 2021–August 2023. NCHS Data Brief No. 511. Hyattsville, MD: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; October 2024. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db511.htm Tenovi is a data aggregation and automation Healthcare IoT platform that connects remote medical device data with clinical care teams. It provides over 60 remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) device point solutions that integrate with its proprietary Cellular Gateway, automating the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs. Tenovi ranks No. 55 nationwide on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, No. 11 in healthcare, No. 1 in New Hampshire, and No. 2 in Boston. For more information, visit www.tenovi.com

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