Watercraft Inspections Help Protect Saskatchewan Waters From Aquatic Invasive Species

CANADA, July 16 - Released on July 16, 2026

As boating season continues across Saskatchewan, the Ministry of Environment is reminding residents and visitors that stopping for a watercraft inspection is one of the simplest and most effective ways to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

The presence of invasive zebra mussel has been confirmed in Lake of the Prairies. While this finding reinforces that aquatic invasive species remain an ongoing threat to Saskatchewan waters, it also highlights the importance of early detection and prevention efforts to help limit their spread.

In response to the confirmation of these mussels, containment orders have been issued by both Saskatchewan and Manitoba, requiring all watercraft and equipment used at Lake of the Prairies to be decontaminated before being moved to any other waterbody. Decontamination ensures watercraft or equipment from Lake of the Prairies are not unintentionally spreading invasive zebra mussels elsewhere. The containment order applies to the entirety of Lake of the Prairies, as well as the Assiniboine River from the highway 357 crossing west of Togo, Saskatchewan, to the confluence of Lake of the Prairies.

Aquatic invasive species can be unintentionally transported between waterbodies on boats, trailers and water-related equipment. Once established, many invasive species can be extremely difficult or impossible to eliminate and may cause significant environmental, recreational and economic impacts.

Throughout the summer and early fall, watercraft inspectors and conservation officers operate inspection stations and roadside check stops.

If you are transporting a watercraft, including boats, jet skis, kayaks, canoes or paddleboards, and see an open inspection station, you must stop - it is the law.

"Protecting Saskatchewan's lakes and rivers starts with prevention," Environment Minister Darlene Rowden said. "The recent detection of zebra mussels demonstrates exactly why all boaters need to be aware of the risks related to their activities and the movement of Aquatic Invasive Species. When enjoying time on the water, be sure to follow Clean, Drain and Dry practices and stop at inspection stations when required to help prevent the further spread of aquatic invasive species."

What can you expect during your inspection?

Officers will ask where the watercraft was last used and conduct a visual inspection of the boat, trailer and equipment. Think of it as a check-up before your next launch. Officers look for standing water, aquatic plants, mud and invasive species that could be transported to another waterbody. For watercraft that have been properly cleaned, drained and dried, the inspection process typically takes only a few minutes.

Boaters can further reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species by following the Clean, Drain and Dry guidelines after every use. A few minutes spent preparing your watercraft and stopping for an inspection can help protect Saskatchewan's lakes and rivers from the spread of aquatic invasive species.

If you plan to move watercraft or equipment that has recently been used within the Lake of the Prairies containment order area and require decontamination, contact our inspection and decontamination program at [email protected] to schedule a decontamination.

For more information about Saskatchewan's Watercraft Inspection Program and aquatic invasive species prevention, visit: Watercraft Inspection Program | Aquatic Invasive Species | Government of Saskatchewan.

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For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Environment

Phone: 306-953-2459

Email: [email protected]

Ministry of Environment Inquiry Line

Regina

Email: [email protected]