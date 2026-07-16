Thursday, July 16, 2026 Emergency Management Daily Briefing for Whatcom County

Whatcom County Hazard Mitigation Plan update survey

We will be keeping the Hazard Mitigation Plan survey up indefinitely, but only including comments made by July 1 for this update. The public is encouraged to provide input and feedback through the survey.

Active Incidents

Whatcom County Sheriff's Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) Emergency Operations Center is not activated. Make sure you are signed up for alerts, see WhatcomReady to sign up.

Advisories, Watches and Warnings

There is a red flag warning for eastern Whatcom County from 1 am through 11 pm 7/16/26. See here for more information.

DNR fire danger level for the lowlands is at High, with the Cascades remaining at moderate. See here for more information.

Whatcom County Outdoor Burning: As of 0800 July 17, a Stage 2 burn ban will to into place until further notice. All open burning is prohibited.

WA Dept. of Ecology has declared a drought as of April 8, 2026 that includes Whatcom County. See here for more information. The U.S. Drought Monitor does not have Whatcom County in a drought. See here for more information.

Whatcom County Inland Weather

The main concerns through Thursday night will be the chance for thunderstorms at times and for gusty winds late day Thursday. A few rain showers are expected at times into Thursday morning then rain showers increase around midday. There is a chance for thunderstorms on Thursday morning, but most spots likely only see lighter rain showers. Rain showers increase midday Thursday with occasional rain showers lingering into Thursday evening before ending. Thunderstorms will be more likely late day/early evening Thursday and any storms could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail, and lightning strikes. South-southwest winds also look pretty gusty for a few hours on Thursday afternoon, mainly between 3-6 pm. Gusts up to 35-40 mph are expected. Dry weather returns by midnight Thursday night then conditions look dry overnight and Friday. Conditions are looking dry on over the weekend and through Tuesday of next week. A few rain showers or thunderstorms are possible at times on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, but conditions should dry out by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures remain fairly steady through the weekend then warm up on Monday. Temperatures cool off a bit again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Coastal Weather

A passing system will shift winds out of the south today into Friday before a return to a typical summertime pattern will see strengthening northerly flow by this weekend. Westerly pushes down the Strait will result in heightened winds each evening.

For the Strait and Inland Coastal waters of Whatcom County today we will have west at around 5 knots, backing o southwest this afternoon. Wind waves around 2 feet or less. A slight chance of rain this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Moving into the evening, winds will be from the south at 5-10 knots, rising to 10-15 knots after midnight. Wind waves around 2 feet or less. Showers likely in the evening. Tomorrow winds will be from the south at 10-15 knots, easing to 5-10 knots in the afternoon. Wind waves around 2 feet or less. For look at real time coastal weather and tides you can link here to the Cherry Point NOAA Tide Station.

Air Quality

Air quality is good today in the west part of the county, but some decreased quality in the east part of the county. Visit the Whatcom County Health and Community Services Wildfire Smoke for up-to-date information and air quality.

Emergency Management Tips and Reminders

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Activities

CERT classes are ongoing. See here to sign up for a class and more information.

Events we are participating in

Date Time Location Event Name

Sponsor May 2 11 am-2 pm Peaceful Valley Clubhouse, 8335 Kendall Rd., Kendall Community Wildfire Preparedness Day Whatcom Conservation District May 24 12 noon Cornwall Avenue, Bellingham Whatcom Memorial Day Parade Whatcom Memorial Day Parade June 6 10 am-1 pm Barkley Village, 2900 Woburn St., Bellingham Family Safety Fair Barkley Village and South Whatcom Fire Authority June 28 10 am- 2 pm Lummi Island Fire Station 38 WCFD 11 Open House/Safety Fair Lummi Island Fire Dept July 12 11 am-1 pm Downtown Bellingham-starts at Halleck St Bellingham Pride Parade







Preparedness Tips

Wildland Fire Tips

Learn the Fire Evacuation Levels

Level 1: Ready

A level one threat means it is time to prepare to evacuate. Review your emergency plan and evacuation routes, including plans for pets or livestock. Ensure your Go-Kit is packed and ready. Follow local news on TV, radio or social media.

Level 2: Get Set

A level two threat means the emergency is less predicable and you need to be ready to leave at any moment. If you have young children or vulnerable dependents you should leave now so you have time to evacuate safely. Keep monitoring the news for updates.

Level 3: Go

A level 3 alert means there is immediate, extreme danger in your area. Evacuate immediately.

Be aware during critical fire weather Puget Sound Energy may, as a last resort mitigation tool, proactively de-energize specific powerlines to reduce the risk of electrical system ignition of wildfires. More information can be found here on PSE’s Wildfire Prevention.

Wildfire is a cause of concern for us all in the Evergreen State. While wildfire has historically played a crucial role in Washington's forest ecology, climate change and other factors have led to longer, more destructive fire seasons, which threaten communities throughout the state's diverse landscape. But there are a number of steps landowners can take to protect their property -- and their neighbors'.

Every year across our nation, some homes survive - while many others do not - after a major wildfire. Those that survive almost always do so because their owners had prepared for the eventuality of fire, which is an inescapable force of nature in fire-prone wildland areas.

DNR's Wildfire Ready Neighbors program and Community Resilience team and the Whatcom Conservation District are here to help you make your property more resistant to the growing danger of wildfire statewide. Go to WildfireReady.com or Whatcom Conservation District to sign up for a free action plan and home wildfire assessment.

You may also visit the National Fire Protection Association’s Preparing Homes for Wildfire website for additional information.

Farmers can visit the WA Dept of Agriculture website for agriculture and livestock and large animal information on wildfire preparedness.

Tips For Home Landscaping In Dry Conditions

Work in the mornings or late evenings to avoid the hottest parts of the day, and postpone your work when the weather calls for low humidity or high wind

Keep a water hose or bucket or fire extinguisher on hand

Use a nylon or plastic weed whacker line instead of metal

Be careful not to set a hot tool down on dry grass or leaves

Allow power engines to cool before refueling, and make sure the hot exhaust is kept away from dry grasses, weeds, and shrubs - only use such equipment that’s in good repair and has spark arresters installed. when applicable

Stay home for an hour after finishing your work - this way you’ll be around to notice if anything begins to smolder and smoke

If conditions are right for outdoor burning, keep your debris piles small and have a hose ready should your fire escape

Campfire Safety

If your fire escapes, you will be responsible for paying for fire suppression personnel and equipment, as required by state law.

Campfires are allowed only when a campfire burn restriction is not in place

Campfires are permitted on DNR-managed lands only in approved fire pits

Ensure there is a shovel and buckets of water close by

Never walk away from a smoldering campfire.

Put the fire out cold before leaving - if it's too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave

Additional Prevention Tips

Be sure recreation vehicles have operating spark arrestors

Do not park vehicles in dry, grassy areas as residual heat from exhaust systems can ignite the dry grass

Know the current wildfire risk in your county, destination, or area you may be working in

Note: It's always illegal to light fireworks or use incendiary ammunition or exploding targets on DNR-protected lands

Learn more from our friend Smokey Bear



The Emergency Management Daily Briefing is produced Monday through Friday unless an update is required for an incident or event over a weekend or holiday.