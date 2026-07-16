Max Engling “Has Spent Little Time In Indiana” According to Indy Star

INDIANAPOLIS – Max Engling falsely claims he is a “native of central Indiana,” frequently telling Hoosiers that he “grew up in Indiana.”

But “Engling has spent little time in Indiana,” according to new reporting from the Indy Star about what Indy Star calls his “nuanced connection to Indiana.”

Indy Star: “Engling has spent little time in Indiana…”

Indy Star: “Engling told The Hill in 2012 that his hometown is Chicago, and records show his family lived in a suburb of Peoria, Illinois, when he was growing up.”

Indy Star: “Engling attended IUPUI in Indiana from 2006 to 2010, before leaving to work in Washington, D.C. in 2011, according to his LinkedIn.”

Indy Star: “Voter registration records in Fairfax County, Virginia, where Engling once owned a home, show he was registered to vote from 2018 to September 2023, shortly before he ran in the primary for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.”

Indy Star: Engling’s residency “could neutralize similar attacks against Bayh, Laura Merrifield Wilson, a political science professor at the University of Indianapolis, said.”

It’s no surprise that Engling “could not be immediately reached for comment.” Since Engling refused to provide details of his residency, here’s what we already know:

1987-2006: Max lived in Illinois.

2012: Max called himself a “Chicagoan”.

2011-2023: Max lived in DC, working the entire period for Republican establishment politicians from states that aren’t Indiana.

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