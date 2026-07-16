IN RE APPOINTMENTS TO THE LAWYERS PROFESSIONAL RESPONSIBILITY BOARD

July 16, 2026

O R D E R

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT:

1. Nicole J. Tabbut, nominee of the Minnesota State Bar Association, is appointed to serve as an attorney member of the Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board for a partial term effective immediately, and expiring on January 31, 2028. This appointment replaces Kristi J. Paulson as a member of the Board.

2. Julia Lines, nominee of the Minnesota State Bar Association, is appointed to serve as an attorney member of the Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board for a partial term effective immediately, and expiring on January 31, 2027. This appointment replaces Benjamin J. Butler as a member of the Board.

Dated: June 30, 2026 BY THE COURT:

Natalie E. Hudson

Chief Justice