CELEBRATING AMERICA AT 250: RICHARD BATTLE'S NEW BOOK HONORS 20TH-CENTURY AMERICANS

Available now for purchase Author - Richard V. Battle

~Award-Winning Author's ‘AmeriCANS Who Made America! 20th Century – The American Century’ Now Available on Amazon~

The AmeriCAN-do spirit that helped 20th-century heroes win world wars, overcome national crises, and land astronauts on the Moon is the spirit that will carry America into the future.” — Richard Battle, award-winning author of 14 books

WASHINGTON DC , DC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As America celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence, award-winning author Richard Battle’s latest book ‘AmeriCANS Who Made America! 20th Century – The American Century’ (released July 14th) is a guide for readers to rediscover the extraordinary people whose courage, innovation, determination, and AmeriCAN-do spirit shaped the modern nation. Published by Headline Books, the book is available on Amazon and continues Battle's acclaimed AmeriCAN series, highlighting the individuals whose character and perseverance built America.More than a history book, this inspiring volume profiles remarkable Americans, from Presidents Ronald Reagan, Harry Truman, and Dwight Eisenhower to Walt Disney, Laura Ingalls Wilder, Rosa Parks, military heroes, entrepreneurs, inventors, scientists, and everyday citizens whose contributions transformed the nation. Their stories span defining moments including World Wars I and II, the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement, the Space Race, and the innovations that made the Moon landing possible while laying the groundwork for America's return to the Moon and future missions to Mars."America's greatest accomplishments have always come from people willing to dream big, work hard, and serve something greater than themselves," said Battle. "The same AmeriCAN-do spirit that helped win world wars, overcome national crises, and land astronauts on the Moon is the spirit that will carry America into the future."Designed for readers of all ages, the book serves as a valuable resource for students, teachers, parents, speakers, and community leaders. Along with 43 inspiring biographies, readers will discover 458 motivational quotations, 58 illustrations, rich historical context, and concise, easy-to-read stories that encourage young people to pursue their dreams while learning from the examples of those who came before them.AmeriCANS Who Made America! 20th Century – The AmeriCAN Century is the fourth volume in Battle's acclaimed ‘AmeriCAN series. The first three books are:- Made in America by AmeriCANS Not AmeriCANTS,- AmeriCANS Who Made America! 18th Century – Birth of the Republic and- AmeriCANS Who Made America! 19th Century – Growth, Division, and ReunificationTogether, the books celebrate the patriots, innovators, and ordinary heroes whose lives demonstrate that determination, perseverance, and service to others can change the course of history and inspire future generations to do the same. Richard’s books are available for purchase on Amazon, on Richard’s website and everywhere books are sold.Praise for ‘AmeriCANS Who Made America! 20th Century – The American Century’:“He did it again! Not only does Richard Battle fill you up with motivation as you read his patriotic words, but he also sparks great hope for what’s to come in the future. Each detail about the prominent leaders of our nation in the 20th century is interesting and inspiring, and it really just makes you want to make a big difference in the world, too. It’s moving, it’s compelling, and it teaches us all to remember to keep fighting the good fight. Everyone needs to read this!"-Bucleigh Kernodle, author of the ‘I Would Love You Even if You Were a Pickle’ series.“What a trip…! Just finished your 20th-century edition of AmeriCANS who made America. You have captured the essence of what these people did for all of us. And you continue to educate me about so many unknown facts about ALL included in this work. Now I am going to get your 19th-century edition to complete the trilogy!!”-Tom Van Fossen, Dallas Sons of the American Revolution Vice President“This book is an easy-to-read collection of well-written stories. Richard’s storytelling makes these accounts both inspirational and deeply encouraging.”–David Gillian, Director of Development, Texas Baptist Children’s Home“This book is a history book, an inspirational book, a record book, a chronicle of multiple generations, and a vital reminder of who we are! I am proud to be an AmeriCAN, as Richard Battle describes. This book will make you proud as well. It is the kind of book you can read aloud with your kids. Keep this culture alive and pass it on. A vital reminder with insights beyond most people’s perspective.”- Jim Cathcart, Mentor to Professional Experts, Author and Proud Patriotic AmeriCAN. Founder of Cathcart.comAbout the AuthorAustin, Texas-based award-winning author Richard V. Battle has written fourteen books and has been a public speaker on leadership, motivation, faith, and sales for over 30 years. He is an experienced corporate executive and nonprofit leader who was appointed by former Texas Governor Rick Perry to serve on advisory councils and who serves as the Master of Ceremonies for the annual Texas State Prayer Breakfast with Governor Greg Abbott.For media requests, please contact:

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