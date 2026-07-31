SpineGroup Alabama Named 2026 Best of Alabama Award Winner

HOMEWOOD, AL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpineGroup Alabama has been named a 2026 Best of Alabama Award winner, recognizing more than two decades of providing compassionate, patient-centered spine care to individuals throughout greater Birmingham and central Alabama. The honor reflects the practice's longstanding commitment to helping patients return to healthy, active living through accurate diagnosis, personalized treatment plans, and advanced nonsurgical solutions. As a dedicated diagnostic spine center, SpineGroup Alabama has built its reputation on combining clinical expertise with a thoughtful, evidence-based approach that puts patients first.For many people, spine pain can quietly take over everyday life, making even simple tasks feel difficult. Rather than rushing patients toward surgery, SpineGroup Alabama focuses on identifying the source of pain and developing individualized treatment plans designed to restore function and improve quality of life. Under the leadership of Dr. Mark Downey, the practice offers comprehensive care under one roof, including advanced digital X-ray imaging, in-house physical therapy, and two state-of-the-art fluoroscopic procedure suites. This streamlined approach allows patients to move efficiently from diagnosis to treatment while receiving care from a team dedicated to compassion, respect, and lasting results. Guided by its promise, "We've Got Your Back," the practice continues to emphasize healing through personalized care and trusted relationships."Receiving the 2026 Best of Alabama Award is a meaningful honor because it reflects the trust our patients have placed in us over the years," said Dr. Mark Downey. "Our team is committed to treating every patient like family while providing the most advanced nonsurgical spine care available. Helping people return to the activities they love is why we come to work every day."As SpineGroup Alabama looks to the future, the practice remains focused on its vision of becoming a regional spine center of excellence by expanding access to comprehensive, patient-centered care. The 2026 Best of Alabama Award celebrates not only years of exceptional service but also the team's continued commitment to improving the health and quality of life of communities across central Alabama.For more information click here!

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