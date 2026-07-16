Rocklands Field Systems Launches Kickstarter for the CoreStation, a Portable Workstation Designed for Versatile Use

The Rocklands Core Station Live on Kickstarter

A portable workstation that doubles your usable workspace, deploys in seconds, and adapts to the way you work outdoors.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocklands Field Systems has launched its Kickstarter campaign for the CoreStation, a modular portable workstation engineered for people who need a dependable workspace wherever they go.Unlike traditional folding tables, the Core Station is built around a patented load-bearing lower shelf that nearly doubles usable workspace while increasing stability. The result is a workstation that keeps tools, cooking gear, cameras, recovery equipment, and everyday essentials organized, accessible, and off the ground.The Core Station deploys in seconds and is designed to travel with you. Paired with QuickDraw Truck Brackets, it stores securely on the inside of a pickup tailgate, allowing users to go from driving to a fully functional workstation in moments."The best tools get out of your way," said Hoop Pennington, Founder and CEO of Rocklands Field Systems. "The Core Station isn't just another camp table. It's a workspace that helps you stay organized so you can spend less time managing gear and more time doing what you came to do."The Core Station is the foundation of the Rocklands Field Systems ecosystem, a growing lineup of modular accessories that adapt to everything from camp kitchens and overlanding to content production, emergency response, hunting, fishing, and field repairs. Launch accessories include the Mag-Block, Gated Hook, and QuickDraw Truck Brackets, with additional storage, lighting, and transport solutions already in development.Built from premium materials and manufactured to aerospace-level tolerances, the Core Station reflects Rocklands' philosophy of creating products that are meant to last. Rather than chasing seasonal trends, the company designs durable equipment intended to remain in service for decades."We believe the most sustainable product is the one you never have to replace," said Adam O'Connor, Co-Founder and COO. "We designed the Core Station to become part of people's adventures for years to come—not something that ends up in a landfill after a few seasons."The Core Station Kickstarter campaign launched July 14th, 2026, offering exclusive early-backer pricing before production begins.About Rocklands Field SystemsRocklands Field Systems designs premium modular workstations and accessories for life outside. Founded by a team of builders and designers with decades of experience creating equipment for demanding real-world environments, the company develops products that combine thoughtful engineering, exceptional durability, and purposeful design—helping people spend less time managing gear and more time focused on the adventure ahead.

The Rocklands Core Station is LIVE on Kickstarter

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