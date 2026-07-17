Military Makeover with Montel® Joins Forces with Verizon and Samsung for Season 46 Sweepstakes

Gear Up for Greatness with Military Makeover and Verizon: Two Lucky Winners Will Score $1,000 Samsung E-Certificates

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Military Makeover with Montel® prepares for its upcoming 46th season, the series has teamed up with Verizon and Samsung to launch a special sweepstakes in celebration of America's 250th year, giving participants the opportunity to win one of two $1,000 Samsung E-certificates.The sweepstakes, now live, will remain open through July 25, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Entering is simple: participants must tag one friend, like the sweepstakes post, and follow Military Makeover, Verizon, and Samsung on Instagram for one entry. No purchase is necessary to enter or win, and a purchase will not increase your chances of winning.Two lucky winners will be selected via random drawing on or about July 29, 2026. Each winner will receive a $1,000.00 Samsung E-certificate, redeemable at www.samsung.com . Official rules and full terms and conditions can be found at www.militarymakeover.tv/giveaways Don't wait - July 25th will be here before you know it!Military Makeover with Montel, A BrandStar Original, is America’s leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes, as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetimeand on the American Forces Network, which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense, and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families. Learn more at www.militarymakeover.tv Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores

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