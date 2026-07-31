Lyons Electrolysis & Lashes Named 2026 Best of Alabama Award Winner

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyons Electrolysis & Lashes has been named a 2026 Best of Alabama Award winner, recognizing the practice's commitment to helping clients achieve permanent hair removal through specialized electrolysis treatments and personalized care.Owned and operated by experienced electrologist Kristie Lyons, the business focuses exclusively on electrolysis, the only FDA-approved method of permanent hair removal. While many beauty and grooming services offer temporary solutions, Lyons Electrolysis & Lashes has built its reputation around a treatment designed to address unwanted hair at the source.For Lyons, the work is deeply personal. After experiencing electrolysis treatments herself and seeing the life-changing results firsthand, she decided to pursue a new career dedicated to helping others achieve the same confidence and peace of mind. Her passion was further shaped by watching her mother struggle with unwanted hair caused by hormonal imbalances, an experience that continues to influence the compassionate, client-focused approach she brings to every appointment."Receiving this award is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us," said Lyons. "Electrolysis is a journey, and I'm grateful for every person who chooses to take that journey with me. My goal has always been to educate clients, help them feel comfortable, and provide results that make a lasting difference in their lives."Clients appreciate Lyons Electrolysis & Lashes for its specialized expertise, individualized treatment plans, and commitment to helping people understand the process before treatment begins. Kristie also remains dedicated to continuing education and staying informed on advancements within the field to ensure clients receive the highest level of care.As Lyons Electrolysis & Lashes celebrates its 2026 Best of Alabama Award, the practice remains focused on the same mission that inspired its founding: helping clients move beyond temporary fixes and enjoy the confidence that comes with a permanent solution.For more information click here!

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