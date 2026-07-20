On-Target! Celebrates 25 Years of Marketing Evolution, Says AI Is Amplifying a Problem Businesses Already Had

On-Target! Marketing is celebrating 25 years of growth

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As On-Target! marks its 25th anniversary, the marketing agency is reflecting on one of the most transformative periods in business history—and sharing a surprising conclusion from a quarter century of helping companies grow.Despite the rise of digital marketing, social media, automation, and now artificial intelligence, the biggest challenge facing businesses today isn't technology.It's waste."Everyone is talking about what AI can do," said Scott Steiner, President of On-Target!. "What we're seeing is that AI doesn't solve waste—it exposes it. If your strategy is unclear, your messaging is weak, or your sales process is broken, AI simply helps you get the wrong results faster."When On-Target! was founded in 2001, businesses relied heavily on print advertising, direct mail, trade publications, radio, and outdoor media. Websites were basic. Social media didn't exist. Smartphones were years away. Artificial intelligence was largely confined to science fiction.Today, customers discover, research, evaluate, and purchase through a complex mix of websites, search engines, social platforms, mobile devices, and increasingly, AI-powered tools. Yet according to On-Target!, the fundamentals of growth have remained remarkably consistent."Businesses still win when they clearly communicate their value, reach the right audience, and deliver on their promises," Steiner said. "The channels have changed. Human behavior hasn't."Over the past twenty-five years, the agency has helped clients navigate every major marketing shift—from print to digital, desktop to mobile, search to social, and now AI-driven discovery. According to the agency, the companies that consistently outperform competitors are rarely the ones chasing every new trend. Instead, they are the organizations that apply new technologies within a clear strategic framework.That belief has shaped the firm's longstanding philosophy: Strategy + Experience = Results As artificial intelligence becomes a growing part of business operations, On-Target! believes the equation has evolved. (Strategy + Experience) × Intelligence = Exceptional ResultsThe intelligence multiplier includes customer data, market insights, predictive analytics, automation, and AI-powered systems. When combined with proven strategic thinking and real-world experience, these capabilities help organizations move faster, make smarter decisions, and eliminate inefficiencies that limit growth."AI is one of the most powerful business tools we've ever seen," Steiner said. "But it's not a substitute for strategy. It's a multiplier. The organizations that combine experience, intelligence, and strategic discipline will create an enormous advantage over those that simply adopt new technology without a plan."As the agency enters its next chapter, On-Target! remains focused on helping businesses overcome obstacles to exceptional and sustainable growth through strategic marketing, sales enablement, customer experience optimization, and AI-powered business intelligence."The last twenty-five years were never really about adapting to technology," Steiner said. "They were about learning how to create better outcomes. AI is simply the latest tool. Results are still the goal."About On-Target!Founded in 2001, On-Target! helps businesses overcome the obstacles standing in the way of exceptional and sustainable growth. The agency combines strategic marketing, sales enablement, customer experience, digital innovation, and AI-powered intelligence to help clients eliminate waste, accelerate growth, and achieve measurable business outcomes.For more information, visit www.ontargetagency.com.

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