Grothman Announces Roundtable on Medicare Fraud in Skin Substitute Spending

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) today announced a roundtable on “Medicare Fraud: Examining the Explosive Growth in Skin Substitute Spending.” Medicare Part B spending on skin substitutes grew from approximately $200 million in 2019 to more than $14.4 billion in 2025. During the roundtable, members and participants will discuss common and emerging fraud schemes in the wound care space, especially with dramatically increased spending on skin substitutes for damaged skin. The panel will also discuss the steps the Trump Administration’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has taken to stop fraud occurring within the expected continuous rise in skin substitutes spending by the federal government.

“Skin substitutes are vital medical materials that Americans rely on for wound care, but fraudsters have engaged in kickback schemes to enrich themselves and defraud American taxpayers. In just six years, there has been a 7,100 percent increase in spending on this type of medical care, yet the number of patients receiving these products has only doubled. This gross waste must end. The purpose of this roundtable is to explore the factors that have led to this spending increase and stop waste, fraud, and abuse before it continues further,” said Subcommittee Chairman Grothman.

WHAT: “Medicare Fraud, Examining the Explosive Growth in Skin Substitute Spending”

DATE: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

TIME: 2:00p.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

PARTICIPANTS:

Joseph Capper, Chief Executive Officer, MiMedx Group, Inc.

Dr. Amer Alnajar, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder, Vytalize Health

Mara McDermott, Chief Executive Officer, Accountable for Health

Jelena Olmstead, Chief Executive Officer, Levaris Global

WATCH: This roundtable will be livestreamed here.